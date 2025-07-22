Why Emraan Hashmi Rejected Aditya Roy Kapur's Character In <i>Aashiqui 2</i>

Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 made Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor overnight sensations. The craze around the lead pair of the movie was unprecedented, and it was a huge boost to propel their careers forward.

However, Mohit Suri's first choice for Aditya Roy Kapur's character, Rahul Jaykar, was his first hero, Emraan Hashmi. The Jannat 2 actor had revealed the reason behind rejecting the offer in an earlier interview.

What's Happening

Amid the humongous success of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, led by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, people have been comparing it to his blockbuster Aashiqui 2, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

In an interview with Lallantop, Emran Hashmi got candid about the films he had rejected, which went on to become blockbusters. Among them was Aashiqui 2, where both Mahesh Bhatt and Mohit Suri believed he was the perfect fit. Mahesh Bhatt was one of the producers.

Explaining the reason behind the same, Emraan Hashmi had said, "Aashiqui is a franchise that needs to be done with fresh faces. The franchise worked because the lead pair had no public perception, just like the original film (Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal). Aashiqui 2 will work with the actors who don't have a certain public image. Thus, I rejected the film."

Speaking of regretting rejecting the film, Emraan Hashmi said, "I don't regret it. It made complete sense to me at that time. People may question it because, in retrospect, the film did well. But it did well because there were fresh faces. I don't think I would have been able to add value at that time. I had an image already."

Emraan Hashmi Films With Mohit Suri

Emraan Hashmi and Mohit Suri have collaborated previously in Zeher (2005), Kalyug (2005), Awarapan (2007), and Murder 2 (2011).

Saiyaara Box-Office Collection

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has maintained its hold at the box office, paving the way for it to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film has crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark within four days of its release.

After scripting history as one of the top 5 highest opening weekends of this year, Saiyaara became the seventh highest-grossing film of 2025.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The Mohit Suri film stars debutant Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young aspiring writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

There have been several comparisons between Mohit Suri's recent blockbuster Saiyaara and his previous hit Aashiqui 2. Both films revolve around themes of love and loss. While Saiyaara is led by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Aashiqui 2 made Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapur overnight stars despite having done a few films. In an older interview, Emraan Hashmi spoke about being approached for Aashiqui 2 first. He, however, spoke about how he did not believe he was the right fit for the movie as it needed new faces.

