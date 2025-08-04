Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 17: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Film To Cross Rs 300 Crore Soon

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has taken the world by storm. The film, led by debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been ruling the box office ever since the romantic drama hit the screen on July 18. Now the movie is inching towards the Rs 300-crore club.

Saiyaara Latest Box Office Collection

On Day 17, Saiyaara minted Rs 8 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 299.75 crore. The Mohit Suri-directed film witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 39.10 percent on its third Sunday, August 3.

To break it down,

Saiyaara's evening shows registered the highest footfall of 56.48 percent,

followed by the afternoon shows at 45.87 percent.

The night screenings recorded 36.48 percent,

while the morning slots stood at 17.56 percent.

Saiyaara has touched the hearts of many through its refreshing and poignant tale of love, loss and heartbreak.

'All Viral Reels Are Organic'

Recently, videos featuring audiences getting emotional in theatres have been flooding social media. Their over-the-top reactions had many wondering whether it was a paid promotional strategy for Saiyaara.

Yash Raj Films CEO, Akshaye Widhani and director Mohit Suri, however, rubbished the claims.

Akshaye Widhani, in a conversation with NDTV, revealed, "All those reels are organic. We saw those reels of people crying and we kept sharing them with each other. And people thought that we are getting it done, but it is all organic."

He added, "It was amazing to see that when the reactions started pouring in, we started seeing some of these reels from smaller cities, from different centres and none of this was designed. These were actual audience reactions. It would be great if we had the idea before to do it. Honestly, it is the audience that started for us."

Mohit Suri chimed in, saying, "You can't script these."

Saiyaara centres around an aspiring musician Krish Kapoor who falls in love with a budding journalist Vaani Batra, diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and Varun Badola are also a part of the cast.

Other Movies At The Box Office

After Saiyaara, the immediate following Friday saw no big Bollywood release. Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2, which was initially slated for a release on July 25, was pushed to August 1 to avoid clashing with Saiyaara.

On August 3, which marked the third day of Son of Sardaar 2 at the box office, it earned Rs 9.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Dhadak 2, the other big release on August 1, has earned Rs 4.25 crore at the box office on its first Sunday, according to early estimates, as per Sacnilk.