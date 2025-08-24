Jim Sarbh's LOL Reply To A Post Claiming He Is 50 Years Old: "By Being 38"

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Jim Sarbh's X (formerly Twitter) handle. The actor just posted a hilarious reaction to a post that claimed he is 50. The post read, “Hrithik Roshan to Jim Sarbh: 9 hot at 50 Bollywood actors – here's how you can do it too.”

With his signature wit, Jim Sarbh, who is actually 38, had the perfect comeback. He wrote, “I stay fit at 50 by being 38.” Too good, Jim. Too good.

I stay fit at 50 by being 38 ???? https://t.co/vnGZeECFns — Jim Sarbh (@jimSarbh) August 23, 2025

Jim Sarbh does not really filter his thoughts, and that is probably why his statements always stand out. Last year, while chatting with The Streaming Show, the Padmaavat actor shared how rough his early days in the industry were.

The actor admitted he would often feel “angry, hurt and disappointed” with the way he was treated back then.

Jim Sarbh said, “Don't get angry. I was young, I was pretty hot-headed. I got angry. I couldn't understand how people could be like this. I just couldn't understand it. I came from some amount of working in the States, and then from a we're-all-equal theatre space… I just couldn't… I just could not believe it. It made me very angry. Angry and upset and hurt and disappointed… I just lie more. No one gives a s***t. No one cares about your truth.”

“But if I had to go back, I'd say, listen, you weren't able to say what you wanted to say in a kinder way back then, just lie. Lie. Forget it. Go into a room, scream into a pillow, come outside and say, ‘I love that you somehow can't afford a car to take us back home even though you're paying us nothing at all, and the main actor drove up like this… I love that!' I'm going to take the train! Lie, lie a lot. Tell your close friends the pain. No one else cares, they don't care,” he added.

On the work front, Jim Sarbh was last seen in Kuberaa. The film featured Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.