Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Off Her Mehendi To Raj Nidimoru As He Turns Photographer During Pre-Wedding Festivities. See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru continue to delight fans with glimpses from their intimate wedding celebrations. Just days after making their union official, a fresh set of photos from the mehendi ceremony has taken social media by storm.

Samantha Shines In New Mehendi Photos

Shared by Samantha's close friend Meghna Vinod, the photos show the actress glowing as she flaunts her mehendi design. Dressed in a bright yellow suit paired with a matching green dupatta, Samantha beams with joy.

One of the photos features Raj Nidimoru turning photographer for his wife. Seated beside her, he is seen capturing her laughter as she poses with her henna-covered hands. The candid moment has left fans gushing over their sweet bond.

Alongside the photos and unseen wedding snippets, Meghna Vinod penned a deeply emotional note celebrating the couple. Her caption read, "What I saw is a love that uplifts yet steadies, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free. Watching you get married, I've seen a new kind of happiness in you @samantharuthprabhuoffl and I couldn't be happier for you. I also have to say how lucky I am ..I gained a brother for life in Raj. Love you both so much. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Fans were quick to respond, appreciating not just the visuals but the sentiment behind Meghna's words.

Samantha Shares First Pics From Her Wedding

On Monday, Samantha put an end to the speculation by confirming her wedding on Instagram. She shared pictures from the ceremony, captioning them with "01.12.2025" and white-heart emojis.

The couple tied the knot at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Their wedding followed the traditional Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual and was attended only by close friends and family.

ALSO READ: Samantha Thanks Her Yoga Teacher With New Photo From Coimbatore Wedding