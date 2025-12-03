Samantha Thanks Her Yoga Teacher With New Photo From Coimbatore Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 1. She also shared some adorable pictures from the special day. Now, the actress has posted an unseen photo with her yoga teacher and close friend Shilpa Reddy, along with a note crediting her for introducing her to meditation.

Samantha's note read, "You have changed my life in more ways than you know. Thank you for my greatest gift, those 15 minutes of meditation you pushed me into truly shifted the course of my life."





Samantha and Raj Nidimoru had previously collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2. Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha posted photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Champs alongside Raj. Their appearance together sparked speculation about a possible romance.



Here's What Raj Nidimoru Once Said About Samantha

After the wedding, a clip of Samantha from an earlier interview with Galatta India, began circulating online. In the video, she was pleasantly surprised by a special message from Raj Nidimoru. The filmmaker's kind words left her blushing on camera.

Raj praised Samantha's dedication and passion for her work. He also applauded her seamless transition between Tamil and Telugu cinema, calling it "commendable."

Calling her both a "geek" and a "proper nerd," Raj said, "She's a bookworm; we caught her studying so hard for a scene or anything she had to do. She prepares a lot and then acts like she didn't prepare at all."

As for Samantha's personal life, she was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.