Samantha's Ex Makeup Artist Reacts After Her 'Villain Plays Victim' Post On Actress's Wedding Day Goes Viral

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru married in a private ceremony on December 1. The actress took to social media to share some pictures from her special day. Samantha's stylist, Preetam Jukalker, and makeup artist Sadhna Singh, however, were not on the guest list. Soon, Sadhna took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she had been stalked and abused ever since she posted an Instagram story that read, "The villain plays the victim so well" on Samantha's wedding day.

Samantha, Preetam and Sadhna have been very close friends, especially after the actress's split from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. The Internet also noticed that Sadhna was no longer following Samantha on social media, while Preetam still was.

Sadhna's Instagram story, which read, "The villain plays the victim so well," blew out of proportion as it was taken as a dig at Samantha on her wedding day.

Sadhna took a screenshot of an Internet user cursing her on Instagram DM. She captioned it, "These are educated, frustrated living beings with brains frozen (smiley emoji) STALKING AND ABUSING ME."

She even shared a picture of herself on her feed, addressing all the assumptions and online abuse, and wrote: "You'll be investing sooooo much time & effort in your own built-up stories - thank you so much mujhe yaad rakhne ke liye you all are the real 'vitamin ki goli' vitamin that gives me reason to LAUGH LOUDER, don't STOP - let the hate keep coming in. P.S. - peeche pade raho - lage raho munna bhai aur Munni beheno."

Samantha and Sadhna have worked a lot together over the years, and Sadhna has referred to Samantha as her "partner-in-crime". Sadhna's absence from Samantha's second marriage raised considerable curiosity, which led to assumptions.

Samantha And Raj Nidimoru's Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru married on Monday morning at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. They arrived in Coimbatore on Sunday evening for the wedding ceremony.

Samantha shared wedding pictures on Instagram with a simple caption, the date of her wedding with Raj Nidimoru: "01.12.2025".

The couple reportedly married after dating for nearly two years.

