Complaint Against <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Ranveer Singh For Mimicking <i>Kantara</i> Daiva Scene

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Ranveer Singh at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru for mimicking the Daiva scene from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Metal has filed the complaint against the actor who recreated Rishab Shetty's performance as the Ullalthi Daiva during his stage address at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28.

While praising Kantara Chapter 1 and its lead star-director Rishab Shetty, Ranveer Singh allegedly described the Daiva as a demon and a female ghost, which the complainant said hurt his religious sentiments.

The complaint has been filed under Sections 299, 302, and 196 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, stating that through his "illegal and offensive actions", Ranveer Singh has hurt the sentiments of "millions of Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka".

In his complaint, the advocate also said that Ranveer Singh made derogatory remarks about the Ullalthi Daiva during his stage address at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28.

The development comes a day after Ranveer Singh issued an apology on his Instagram Story.

"My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.

A screenshot of Ranveer Singh's apology note on his Instagram Story.

"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," Ranveer Singh wrote.

Ranveer Singh was heavily trolled by a section of social media users after his video mimicking the Daiva scene went viral on the Internet.

In the viral video, the actor recalls how he watched Kantara Chapter 1 in cinemas. He said, "I watched Kantara in theaters, and Rishab's performance was outstanding, especially when the female ghost enters your body; that shot was so amazing."

A source told Bangalore Times that Ranveer Singh reportedly stepped off the stage to greet dignitaries, including Rajinikanth and Rishab Shetty at IFFI, when he excitedly began mimicking the Daiva sequence from Kantara Chapter 1.

The source said, as quoted by the publication, "Ranveer came down from the stage to greet the guests, including Rajinikanth and Rishab (Shetty). The moment he saw Rishab, he got excited and began mimicking the Daiva, which Rishab asked him to stop-though politely."

Rishab Shetty is yet to react to the controversy.

