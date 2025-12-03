Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Take Over Goa For His Cousin's Wedding. Viral Videos

Ranveer Singh, who is currently caught up with the final promotional events for his upcoming film Dhurandhar, took some time out of his busy schedule to join wife Deepika Padukone in Goa for his cousin's wedding.

Videos of the couple from the ceremony have gone viral, with netizens swooning over the gorgeous duo. Take a look at one of the videos here:

A video from the celebration was shared by social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. In the clip, he was seen having a fun moment with the bride, while glimpses of Ranveer and Deepika also caught fans' attention.

The couple appeared in matching red outfits for the wedding. Ranveer wore a red kurta set, while Deepika complemented him in a printed red saree, accessorised with traditional gold earrings.

Another video from the after-party showed Ranveer dancing with his family to a song from his upcoming film Dhurandhar.

Speaking of Dhurandhar, the film is directed by Aditya Dhar and is set to release in theatres on December 5. Recently, in an interview with NDTV, actor Rakesh Bedi - who plays a significant role in the film - shared his experience on set.



He said he believes the film will be a massive success: "Shooting experience kamaal ka tha (It was a great shooting experience). A new bar has been raised. It will be difficult to break for a long time. Jaise 70s mein Sholay aayi thi and ek naya bar raise kiya tha, and people had to struggle to keep up with that level. That's the kind of feeling I get about this film."

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh in the titular role, along with Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and many others.