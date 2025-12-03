<i>Dhurandhar</i> Plot Leaked Online, Film Based On Kandahar Hijack, Post-Credit Scene Teases Part 2

A week ahead of the release of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Dhurandhar, the family of late Major Mohit Sharma-Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee-approached the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the film's release and screening. However, yesterday, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved its release on December 5. The certification further revealed the film's synopsis, removing any traces of links to Major Sharma's life, and a 4-minute post-credits scene that teases a sequel.

Dhurandhar Synopsis

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently approved Dhurandhar, granting it an 'A' certificate with a runtime of 214 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes).

The plot of the film, as revealed by the certification, reads: "Set against the backdrop of the IC-814 hijacking in 1999 and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the film follows India's Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, who crafts a daring and indomitable mission to infiltrate and dismantle a powerful terrorist network operating out of Pakistan. To execute this high-risk operation, Sanyal recruits an unlikely asset - a 20-year-old boy from Punjab, held captive for committing a revenge-driven crime. Recognising the boy's potential and raw intensity, Sanyal decides to mould him into a weapon capable of penetrating Karachi's ruthless underworld mafia."

Details About Ranveer Singh's Character

While the buzz about Ranveer Singh's character being based on the life and death of Indian Army officer Major Mohit Sharma has been widespread, the synopsis offers some clarifications.

It reveals that Ranveer's character, Hamza, is most likely not an Indian Army officer, but a spy created by the IB Chief, played by R. Madhavan.

The film's trailer had already established that it is set against the backdrop of Pakistan's Lyari, where gang activities surged in the early 2000s. Real-life figures, namely Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) and SP Chaudhary Aslam-based on Chaudhary Aslam Khan, one of Pakistan's top cops (Sanjay Dutt) - are also part of the story.

Dhurandhar's Post-Credits Scene

Along with the plot reveal, a four-minute post-credits scene has been included in Dhurandhar. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the scene serves as a trailer for Dhurandhar Part 2, picking up from where the first part ends.

Petition Against Dhurandhar

According to the petition, several elements shown in the Dhurandhar trailer and promotional material "unmistakably mirror" Major Sharma's military career, including counter-terrorism operations conducted in Kashmir. The family, in their petition, alleged that the film heavily drew inspiration from Major Mohit Sharma's life, undercover mission, and martyrdom without the consent of either the family or the Indian Army.

Since the trailer was released, several media reports and online discussions have repeatedly drawn parallels between Ranveer's character and Major Mohit Sharma.

The family alleged that neither the filmmakers acknowledged this association nor consulted the family during or after the making of the film.

The plea emphasised that "a martyr is not a commercial commodity" and that his life cannot be recreated "for profit, without truth, dignity, or due permission."

The family argued that the film's unauthorised depiction infringes upon Major Sharma's posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. They further contended that it violated the family's right to privacy, dignity, and emotional well-being.

CBFC Clearance And Modifications

Besides granting an 'A' certificate and clearing Dhurandhar of the legal concerns raised by Major Mohit Sharma's family, the CBFC revealed that several modifications were made before certification, though the running length remained unchanged. As stated by the CBFC, "Several modifications and excisions (cuts and replacements) were carried out by the applicant (producer) to comply with the law in force and the CBFC's requirements." These changes involved selective removals, replacements, and insertions within the existing structure of the film.

To meet regulatory standards, the makers replaced certain opening visuals deemed excessively violent and removed a few intense shots in the second half for similar reasons. Additionally, a character's name was altered, a curse word was muted, and anti-drug disclaimers were added to scenes depicting addictive substances.

Director Aditya Dhar rejected the claims on X, clarifying that the film was fictional and noting they would have requested permission had it been based on a real individual.

Following a detailed reassessment, the CBFC reaffirmed its stance, certifying the film as "a work of fiction" and clarifying that it bore "no direct or indirect resemblance" to Major Sharma's life. The board further ruled that Dhurandhar did not require additional review by the Army, effectively removing the final roadblock before its scheduled December 5 release.

Dhurandhar stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi alongside Ranveer Singh.

