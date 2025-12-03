Smriti Mandhana's Fiance Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj Ashram In Vrindavan After Wedding Postponed

Weeks after his wedding to World Cup winning cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed indefinitely, music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal visited Premanand Maharaj at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, his ashram in Vrindavan.

A picture of Palash Muchhal, wearing a mask, has gone viral on social media.

Palash Muchhal was photographed at Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this week, Palash Muchhal was photographed at the airport, making his first public appearance after the wedding was postponed due to multiple medical emergencies.

The wedding, which was set to be held in Maharashtra's Sangli on November 23, was postponed after Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was hospitalised due to a heart condition. Shortly after, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital with viral symptoms and acidity issues.

Then, Palash Muchhal's sister, sister Palak Muchhal, confirmed in a statement that the wedding had been "put on hold". Both Palash Muchhal and Shrinivas Mandhana were discharged.

Since then there has been no official word about the couple's wedding. On Tuesday, there were reports that Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal will now get married on December 7, but the cricketer's brother soon put the rumours to rest, saying the wedding was "still on hold".

After the wedding was postponed, Smriti Mandhana deleted all wedding- and engagement-related posts, including Palash Muchhal's dreamy proposal video at the DY Patil Stadium.

Last week, both Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal added an evil eye emoji to their Instagram bios.

Neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palash Muchhal has issued a public statement on the wedding delay.

