Amid Wedding Controversy And Hospital Visits, Palash Muchhal Makes First Public Appearance At Airport

Singer-composer Palash Muchhal, who was supposed to marry the star Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on November 23, made his first public appearance at the airport on Monday since the wedding was postponed. In a viral video shared by a paparazzo, Palash was spotted with his family members. Palash and Smriti's wedding was postponed after Smriti's father fell ill and was rushed to the hospital on the wedding day.

Background

On November 24, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli (Smriti's hometown) and was later shifted to Mumbai. The cricketer's business manager announced that the wedding was postponed due to the health emergency.

What led to intense scrutiny of the two celebrities' personal lives was that Smriti deleted all the wedding pictures from her Instagram account. Before the wedding, the families celebrated the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies with zeal and grandeur. Several videos from the event went viral online.

Both Smriti's father and Palash have been discharged from the hospital, but the new wedding date has yet to be announced by the two families.

Amid the ongoing chatter, the internet also noticed Smriti and Palash updating their Instagram bios with the 'nazar' emoticon.

Palash's mother, Amita, is hopeful that the wedding will take place soon.

In the last couple of days, she has made a series of statements. Palash's sister, Palak, also shared on her Instagram a request to respect their privacy during this difficult time and not speculate about their personal lives.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Amita admitted that both Smriti and Palash are in pain over what happened on the wedding day. Amita had even planned a special welcome for Smriti once the Indian women's cricket star's marriage to Palash was completed.

Though unforeseen circumstances forced the two families to postpone the remaining rituals, Amita is confident the wedding will happen soon.

"Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome... Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi," Amita Muchhal told the media.

Amid the controversy, Smriti Mandhana skipped the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 with Amitabh Bachchan, while many of her team members will participate in an upcoming episode.