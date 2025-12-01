Watch: Sonu Nigam Consoles Emotional Sunny-Bobby Deol At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

Film veteran Dharmendra died on November 24 at his Mumbai home. Three days later, the Deol brothers arranged a prayer meet at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel in memory of their father. Celebrities across generations attended the prayer meet in Mumbai on November 27.​

On the same day, Hema Malini also attended a Gita Paath in memory of Dharmendra at her Mumbai home.​

An emotional moment from the prayer meet has gone viral on social media. The video shows Sonu Nigam hugging an emotional Sunny Deol. Bobby, who is seen standing near Sunny, also joins them. Sonu Nigam is also seen having a brief chat with them. The Deol brothers are seen receiving guests with folded hands.

Sonu Nigam performed at Dharmendra's prayer meet. He sang the iconic song "Apne" from the 2007 film Apne, featuring Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol.​

A day after the prayer meet, an inside picture made its way onto social media.

Advocate Ashish Shelar shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Joined the condolence meet today at Taj Lands End, Bandra, to pay my humble respects to the legendary and beloved Dharmendra Ji. An icon whose unmatched simplicity stood tall beside his stardom, and whose warmth touched countless hearts. His passing leaves a void, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Celebrities including Salman Khan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Aryan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, and many others arrived at the venue to pay their last respects.​

Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mustan, and Anil Sharma, among others, also came together to pay their last respects to the legendary actor.​

Notably, Hema Malini and her two daughters did not attend the prayer meet at the hotel.​

Dharmendra died at 89 at his Mumbai home on November 24 after being discharged from the hospital on November 12. He had been admitted on October 31 due to breathlessness.​

Dharmendra's last screen appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, where he plays the father of Agastya Nanda.