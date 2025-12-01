On Samantha And Raj Nidimoru's Wedding Day, Director's Ex-Wife's Cryptic Post Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, a source confirmed NDTV. Amid the wedding news, a cryptic post of Raj's ex-wife Shhyamali De went viral on social media.

She shared a post on Sunday that read, "Desperate people do desperate things." Take a look:





Although she didn't name anyone, many on social media believe the timing of her post hints at the recent buzz around Samantha and Raj's wedding.

Samantha and Raj have previously worked together on The Family Man 2, have been making headlines recently for the rumours of their relationship.

Earlier this year, dating rumours began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram. In the pictures, she was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Champs alongside Raj, which got fans speculating about a possible relationship between the two.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. Last year in an interview with Galatta India, Samantha spoke aout her divorce.

She said,"Unfortunately, we live in a society which is so patriarchal in nature, that anytime something goes wrong, a woman gets subjected to... I'm not saying men don't, men do, but a woman gets subjected to a lot more judgment and a lot more shaming, not just online, even in real life."

She added,"Many things were said about me that were absolutely untrue. But what held me back, I remember having this conversation with myself when things were really, really crappy and they were really, really... absolute lies were being spread. And there were many times when I wanted to come out and say, this is not true, let me tell you the truth."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in 2021. Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024.