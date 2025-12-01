Samantha Ruth Prabhu Weds Raj Nidimoru Wearing A Red Silk Saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are officially married. The couple shared stunning pictures on Instagram on December 1, 2025.

The couple opted for an intimate wedding at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and exchanged rings. For her big day, Samantha opted for a simple yet elegant saree.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Wedding Ensemble

Since Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a Tamilian, she opted for a traditional red silk saree, featuring intricate golden zari work, from Arpita Mehta's collection. The rich, shiny, and lustrous fabric elevated the look. The classic golden border and motifs were complimenting.

She draped the saree in a conventional style with pallu falling over the shoulder and showcasing the craftsmanship.

The actor opted for a minimal mehendi design. From rings to bangles and necklaces, the gold jewellery was flattering.

Raj opted for a cream kurta-pyjama set. Elevating his look was a beige Nehru jacket. Samantha and Raj's outfits were complementary to each other.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Makeup For Her Wedding

Samantha opted for a minimal look for her wedding. Nude lips and kohl-dense eyes completed her makeup.

To add a traditional touch, the Subham actor tied her locks in a bun and adorned the hairdo with a white gajra made of mogra (jasmine) flowers.

The sanctum was decorated with white and red flowers. The jaimala was also woven with flowers in the same hue.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru sparked dating rumours earlier this year, but they never made it official on social media. This is Samantha and Raj's second marriage. The actor was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, and the filmmaker was married to Shhyamali De from 2015 to 2022.

