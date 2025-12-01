Meet Ella Wadia, Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Great-Great Grandkid Who Just Made Her Le Bal Des Debutantes Debut

Le Bal des Debutantes, also called le Bal, is an annual fashion event held in Paris, France. The debutante ball, which was previously called the Crillon Ball, dates back to July 10, 1958. The debutantes attending the ball often belong to entertainment, business, political, and aristocratic families across the world.

This year, Ella Wadia, great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, was among the Le Bal des Debutantes 2025.

Ella Wadia's Relation With Pakistan's Founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, served as the first Governor General after the partition of India in 1947. Jinnabhai Poonja and Mithhibai had eight children among whom Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the eldest.

He married his cousin Emibai Jinnah in 1892, but she died a few months later. His second marriage was to Rattanbai Petit in 1918. She was a Parsi who converted to Islam after marriage.

The couple's only daughter was Dina Jinnah who married Neville Wadia, a Pari from Rattanbai Petit's family. This reportedly caused a rift between father and daughter. They had a son, Nusli Wadia, an Indian businessman and chairman of the Wadia Group.

Nusli Wadia has two sons - Ness Wadia, MD of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, and Jehangir Wadia, MD of Bombay Dyeing, Go First, and Bombay Realty. He is married to Celina Wadia, a fashion designer. Jehangir and Celina have a son and a daughter - Jahangir and Ella Wadia.

Ella Wadia is the daughter of Jehangir and Celina Wadia. Photo: X

Ella Wadia At Le Bal des Debutantes 2025

Ella Wadia turned heads in an Elie Saab dress featuring embellishments. The strapless dress offered a body-hugging silhouette, making her stand out among her peers.

The list of Le Bal des Debutantes 2025 included,

Carolina Lansing, the granddaughter of designer Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany, daughter of Belgian businessman Olivier Janssens and Elisabeth de Balkany and granddaughter of Princess Maria Gabriella of Savoy

Isabelle d'Orleans, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres

Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, daughter of the Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill

Jillian Chan, the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng

Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, daughter of Alvaro de Orleans-Borbon and goddaughter of King Juan Carlos of Spain

Almudena Dailly de Orleans, daughter of Pierre-Louis Dailly and Princess Adelaide de Orleans

Isabelle von Perfall, daughter of Baron Alexander von Perfall.

Ruby Kemper, granddaughter of Kirk Kerkorian, former owner of MGM Studios

Carolina Lansing, granddaughter of Carolina Herrera

Alice Wang, daughter of Chuanfu Wang, founder of BYD, a technology and automotive giant, and Stella Li, CEO of BYD Americas

Sarah Bae, daughter of investment banker Joseph Bae and former ELLE editor, Janice Lee

Eugenia of Hohenzollern, daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern

Bronwyn Vance, daughter of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

Reagan Sacks, daughter of David Sacks, chairman of Donald Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and Jacqueline Sacks, founder of the wellness brand Saint Haven

Josephine Haas, daughter of Sebastien and Claire-Sophie Haas, is a lawyer specialising in film law and the marketing and communications director for a major French company

Eliza Lindroth, descendant of Martin Wiberg, the Swedish inventor

Alexandra Moxey, daughter of Patrick Moxey, founder of Ultra Records

Eirini Zarifi, daughter of George Leon Zarifi, a descendant of a banking family from Constantinople and Anna-Krystyna Zarifi.

In 2024, Rysa Panday, daughter of Chunky and Bhavna Panday and sister of Ananya Panday, debuted at the ball. She also wore Lebanese designer Elie Saab's off-shoulder gown.

Also Read | Meet Roma Riaz, The 25-Year-Old Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 Challenging Toxic Beauty Standards