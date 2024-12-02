Rysa Panday Was A Modern Day Princess In An Elie Saab Gown At The Le Bal Des Debutantes 2024

Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday has proven that she is a true diamond of the season by making heads turn at the Le Bal Des Debutantes 2024 in Paris. The event had the likes of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin and Lucia Ponti, granddaughter of veteran star Sophia Lauren in attendance. Rysa shone amidst the lot and represented her Indian roots with pride, dressed in an off-shoulder ornate pastel blue and silver gown.

Rysa Panday had her moment in the spotlight and made the most of it with twirls on the dance floor with her father Chunky Pandey at the Le Bal Des Debutantes. Her ensemble for the coveted event shone brightly through it all. It was a signature couture piece from the shelves of the Lebanese designer Elie Saab. The exquisite couture gown boasted a pastel blue hue and was detailed with a handcrafted silver ornamental design. The off-shoulder gown featured a Victorian-era design that fitted Rysa on her bodice like a glove and then graduated into a voluminous floor-grazing skirt that followed her around in a voluminous train. The neckline of the organza gown was a plunging sweetheart style and it featured a powder blue and silver embroidery in flora-inspired vintage embroidery and embellishments.

On the accessories front, Rysa went for the minimal is maximal vibe wearing diamond dangler earrings and a matching bracelet adorned on her wrist.

For the hair and makeup, Rysa's locks were styled into centre-parted loose curls that farmed her pretty face beautifully. On the makeup front, she sported her glowing complexion, shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner and voluminous lashes, a wash of a peachy blush topper on her cheeks, and a peachy-nude lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to the look.

Rysa Panday and her pastel blue and silver Elie Saab couture gown was a match made in fashion heaven.

