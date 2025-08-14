How Comedian Saloni Daini Lost 22 Kg By Junking Momo And Butter Chicken From Her Diet

Saloni Daini has been making people laugh since childhood, thanks to her unforgettable comic character, Gangu Bai. She has also worked in projects like Thank You for Coming and Comedy Circus.

Now, while many remember her as the adorable, chubby kid on screen, the actress-comedian stunned everyone during the lockdown with a dramatic weight-loss transformation – dropping 22 kilos.

Yes, you read that right.

In a video shared on the YouTube channel OnlyMyHealth, Saloni opened up about growing up as an obese child. She recalled being body-shamed, called names like “chhota hathi”, and struggling to fit even into plus-size clothing. At just 17, her obesity had led to high blood pressure.

How Did Saloni Daini Get Into Shape

Saloni was able to lose weight when she bid farewell to her favourite indulgences – momos, butter chicken and cakes. Along with giving up these treats, she stuck to a strict diet plan and made sure to work out every single day.

During a chat with ETimesTV, the comedian shared, "When lockdown had started, I would eat so much ghar pe. Mom would cook momos, butter chicken, cakes and things like that.”

She added, “One day, I was sitting in front of my laptop, watching shows. And suddenly, the screen locked, and I saw my face on the laptop. And I look very chubby. I was 80kgs or something at that time. So I was like this is the point when I have to lose weight for myself. I just wanted to lose weight to be fit and healthy. I followed a diet and worked out every day. Now I am 58. The lockdown has made me lose weight. I would like to thank the lockdown because I couldn't go out and eat junk food."

Saloni Daini's weight-loss transformation is a reminder for all of us to embrace a healthier lifestyle.