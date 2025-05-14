Ananya Panday's "Postcards" From Italy Scream Fashion And Fun

Ananya Panday just can't get over her sweet Italian getaway. The actress had recently attended the Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show at Villa d'Este. She previously treated fans to picturesque glimpses of Lake Como. Now, Ananya has dropped more “postcards from Lake Como” and glimpse into the fun escapades.

Ananya Panday's Instagram carousel opens to a candid shot with her sister Rysa Panday at a restaurant. The sisters dish out the perfect street-style inspo that we didn't know we needed. While Ananya picked out a noodle-strap, maroon midi dress, her sister Rysa wore a grey-textured top with a pair of blue jeans.

Did you really enjoy Italy if you didn't take a serene boat ride? Well, it was siblings' day out for the Panday sisters, cruising through the glistening Lake Como on a boat. Ananya looked as pretty as a belle in a pale yellow midi dress. Rysa complemented her in a chic, black and white-striped mini dress. An arch-like tunnel and rolling hills in the background offered a mystical spin to the fun ride.

From sipping on exotic beverages to striking alluring poses under the bright sun, Ananya and Rysa Panday triggered our wanderlust. The duo painted the town in sun-kissed hues with their stylish outings.

On another postcard, Ananya slipped into a bejewelled mini dress. Spaghetti straps cascaded in length, coming together at a cinched waist, allowing the diva to showcase her petite frame. Pastel-shaded crystallised floral adornments delivered the right contrast to the black base.

Rysa, on the other hand, stuck to a classic black bodycon gown. Sitting at an ornately decorated restaurant, the sister turn their faces to the camera looking nothing but glamorous.

Ananya Panday tapped into the boardroom aesthetics for one of her outings. She layered her pin-striped blue shirt with a black fitted cardigan. Denim jeans sealed her look. Oh, and how could we miss the scenic natural background?

Ananya Panday's voguish travel adventures have our whole hearts.