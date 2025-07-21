Ananya Panday's Push-Up Routine Is All The Monday Motivation You Need To Hit The Gym

Ananya Panday has always been on point with her fitness game, and her latest Instagram story is proof. She has been demonstrating her dedication to fitness lately - and she just gave fans a glimpse into her regimen.

In the post, Ananya Panday can be seen doing a set of push-ups while maintaining proper form with a strong core, straight form, and controlled movement. Aided by her trainer, Ananya Panday was performing the exercise with utmost dedication. The side note read, "Fav place to be".

Ananya Panday performs push-ups. Photo: Instagram/ananyapanday

What Are The Benefits Of Push-Up Exercise?

Push-up exercise is a great basic exercise that works your whole body. Many people believe that it only works on the upper body, but that's not the case. When done right, push-ups can benefit the whole body.

According to WebMD, push-ups work many muscles in your body, including your chest, arms, stomach muscles, hips, and legs. It also stated that push-ups can help you burn calories, protect your shoulders and lower back from injuries, improve balance and posture, flexibility, and overall performance.

How To Do Push-Ups?

Here's a step-by-step guide to do push-ups properly:

Get on a mat on all fours and go into a plank position with your face down, with your back and body straight.

Keep your feet together or a few inches apart, with your weight on your feet.

Look straight while you do the push-up and make sure to keep your back straight and not hunched.

Once you get this position right, lower your body toward the ground in controlled motion and push back up to a plank position.

Do this in consistent motion and repeat for a few repetitions.

You can use a block to hold something if you are a beginner.

While push-ups are easy to perform, they can lead to injury if not performed correctly. It is best to check with your fitness instructor before you start making any changes to your workout.