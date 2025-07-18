Khushi Kapoor Nails 'The Star' Pose With Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit, Know Why You Should Do It Too

Khushi Kapoor never misses a beat when it comes to fitness. Be it her clean eating habits, structured fitness routine, or consistent Pilates sessions – she follows everything with focus and dedication. Whether the star is travelling or working, her commitment to health stays solid.

Her trainer Namrata Purohit dropped a fresh dose of fitness inspiration on Instagram. The post showed Khushi and Namrata absolutely owning the classic star pose, and doing it with effortless style and big smiles.

Khushi Kapoor Aces The Star Pilates Move

The version of the Star Pose that Khushi Kapoor and Namrata Purohit are performing is all about balance, strength and trust. Khushi was in front, balancing sideways on one arm while holding Namrata's leg behind her. Namrata mirrored the pose and created a perfect star-like symmetry with legs stretched out and arms grounded.

Namrata Purohit captioned the post, “With Khushi Kapoor doing the STAR again after 3-4 years! That was one of the first photos we took together.. and what a long way we've come Khushi!!!! So proud of you!”

In the post, Khushi Kapoor was dressed in a deep burgundy co-ord set – a fitted crop top and flared pants – while Namrata rocked a bright combo of an orange-pink ombre lower with a matching pink sports bra. The coordinated yet contrasting outfits not only popped against the Pilates studio's white walls but also reflected their energy – vibrant, strong, and totally in sync.

5 Benefits Of The Star Pose

1. Strengthens core: It works your abs and obliques by giving your midsection a solid workout. Over time, the star pose helps improve balance and your posture.

2. Engages full-body: The pose activates your arms, legs, glutes and shoulders all at once. It is a great way to tone up without needing any equipment.

3. Improves coordination: Balancing in this pose sharpens your focus and body awareness. It helps you move smoothly and stay steady during workouts.

4. Boosts flexibility: Stretching out wide opens up your legs and side body. It gently increases your range of motion and loosens up the body.

5. Uplifts mood: This kind of movement brings in a playful, light energy to your routine. It helps release stress and leaves you feeling fresh and happy.