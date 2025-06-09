Mrunal Thakur's Pilates Routine Is All About That Perfect Side Stretch

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mrunal Thakur regularly practises Pilates for balance, strength, and flexibility. She was recently seen doing a side stretch on a Pilates reformer machine. The side stretch engages obliques, strengthens legs, and improves spine mobility.

Mrunal Thakur always makes time for fitness. Whether she is hitting the gym or powering through Pilates, the Hi Nanna actor is all about balance, consistency and strength. Her fitness game is always on point, and a recent snapshot from a Pilates session is the fitspiration we didn't know we needed.

Fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared this moment on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Mrunal Thakur was seen doing a side stretch on a Pilates reformer machine – a move that boosts flexibility, tones the core and sharpens balance. Her posture was both graceful and strong, perfectly showcasing the control and focus this workout demands.

Rocking a matching sky-blue athleisure set, Mrunal proved that you can sweat and slay at the same time.

This stretch might look simple, but it engages the obliques, strengthens the legs and improves spine mobility - exactly what you need to feel stronger and lighter.

Mrunal Thakur takes her fitness seriously. Photo: Instagram/namratapurohit

Mrunal Thakur is a fan of Pilates. Back in January, she gave fans a peek into her routine. In one clip, she was seen doing Pilates on a reformer – stretching back smoothly, pulling resistance bands and showing off serious control and flexibility. She made it look super calm and easy.

In another video from the same post, Mrunal Thakur showed up at the gym in style and totally crushed pistol squats using suspension straps. She added ankle weights to take her fitness game up a notch. Pistol squats are amazing for building lower body strength, especially in your quads and glutes, and they really help with balance too.

Take a look:

Mrunal Thakur's fitness posts are the kind of motivation we need every day of the week.