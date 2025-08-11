Inside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, And Upasana's Luxurious Mansion In Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Veteran superstar Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni live in one of Hyderabad's most stunning celebrity homes. Located in Jubilee Hills, the sprawling bungalow spans nearly 25,000 square feet and is one of the most lavish houses.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Upasana shared glimpses into the luxurious property, which blends modern elegance with regal heritage. Designed by Tahilini Homes, their home has a relaxing, resort-like atmosphere.

The white exterior of the mansion is surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens, giving the residence a serene, resort-like feel. Inside, the design is a mix of contemporary style and opulent features. It has chessboard flooring, marble inlays, high-end furnishing, and exquisite decor.

Inside Cheeranjivi's home. Photo: YT/curlytales

In the video, Upasana mentioned that she loves setting tables and preparing the house for festivals. The living space in the house is airy and inviting, with a neutral palette, plush furnishing, and grand chandeliers.

Upasana shared, "For me, home is a holiday. The dining area is described as the ‘happiest part of the house', with a meticulously planned, printed menu for guests." The common space has French doors, expansive windows that let enough light into the rooms, creating a warm environment. It is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests.

From a private study to a home theater to an in-house pool, the house is well-equipped with the best of all worlds. Large balconies, home gym, exquisite paintings, a beautiful puja room, a tennis court - the house is perfect for both private family moments and lavish gatherings.