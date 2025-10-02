Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Shares How Her Mother's Advice Became The Secret To Her Happy Marriage: "Have A Date Night Once A Week"

Upasana Konidela has always been open about her views on relationships, health, and striking the right work-life balance. In her interaction with content creator Masoom Minawala Mehta, the entrepreneur and mother of one reflected on her marriage with actor Ram Charan and shared how her mother's simple advice has played a big role in keeping their bond strong.

Date Nights That Strengthen Bonds

"My mom used to tell us that you have to have a date night once a week. You don't understand its importance, but it's so important. We try to do that as much as possible," said Upasana.

For the couple, this doesn't always mean stepping out. Instead, they often create a quiet space at home. "It's at home, but with no other distraction. No phones, no TV. Just checking in on each other. If we have a problem with each other, we definitely talk about it. Communication is something that we are still building, and we will continue to build till we die," she explained.

Reviewing Relationships Like Business Goals

The focus on communication and quality time has become central to their relationship. Upasana revealed that she and Ram Charan conduct what she calls "relationship reviews," taking inspiration from the corporate world. "In business, you review your goals. Why don't you do it with relationships? Every quarter, like you have board meetings, you need to have a meeting with yourself to understand what your personal goals are, what your family goals are, and what your business goals are," she noted.

Equals In Marriage

While acknowledging that no marriage is free from challenges, Upasana credits their ability to openly address issues and the support system they share with their families as key strengths. She described her husband as her greatest ally.

"We come in as equals, we understood that quite early in our marriage. He's a very, very secure man. And only a secure man will support a woman and push her to do more. That's what he does for me. Being there with me through my ups and downs, and me being there with him, is our secret sauce," she said.

For Upasana and Ram Charan, marriage is not about perfection but about consistent effort, honest conversations, and the willingness to grow together. Their journey became even more meaningful in 2023 with the arrival of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

The couple tied the knot in June 2012, and over the years, they have built a partnership rooted in respect, support, and shared values.

