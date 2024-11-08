Kiara Advani Is Cool As Ice And Fluid As Water In A Flowing Powder Blue Dress On <i>Game Changer</i>'s Latest Poster

Kiara Advani's sartorial game has us swooning. From red-carpet appearances to promotional events, her fashion prowess is surely impeccable. Now, the actress has treated her fans to a fresh look from her upcoming movie Game Changer. In a glamorous icy blue gown, Kiara embraced the winter colour palette like a babe. The full-sleeved number came with padded shoulders and a floor-sweeping train. A wide middle cutout with the fabric curving around her bustier added an element of risque. But Kiara pulled it off like a true queen. Ample beadwork dominated the ensemble, creating an array of shapes. Cinched at the waist, the dress helped the diva showcase her petite frame. Doubling the oomph factor was the thigh-high slit. In terms of accessories, Kiara put on a pear-encrusted headgear, tiny diamond studs and a statement ring. Clean girl beauty strokes suited the overall aesthetics. Her poker-straight hair cascaded in length gloriously.

Kiara Advani looks the prettiest in dresses. Before that she made a case in an all-white avatar, giving us ideas on how to rock the next party. She slipped into a noodle-strap ruched mini dress by Magda Butrym that hugged her curves like a second skin. Ruffled elements around the neckline offered an extra touch of allure. Semi-sheer details at the hem were the x-factor here. Quirky floral danglers and gold rings sealed her chic jewellery outing. For makeup, the actress went with a dewy base, coupled with rosy-contoured cheeks and matte lipstick. Mascara-laden wispy lashes were a game changer.

On another page of her style lookbook, Kiara Advani dished out modern princess energy in a cut-out blue gown. Taken from the shelves of designer Sadek Majed, the flowy silhouette had a structured neckline. Two middle cut-outs delivered a bold-esque spin before the sculpted masterpiece extended in length forming a floor-grazing pool of fabric below. Ruched details and a side slit added to the pizzazz. For glam picks, Kiara opted for dewy-blush cheeks, smokey eyes and glossy lips. Diamond earrings shined through her neat updo.

Game Changer's teaser will be released on November 9.

