Tania Shroff's Chic Thigh-High Slit Black Dress Is Nothing Like The One In Your Wardrobe

Tania Shroff is a fashionista who knows how to slay with every look. Recently, the model attended the Green Carpet Vogue event and wowed the fashion police with a stunning appearance. She wore a black dress that exuded daring couture from every angle. The dress, which perfectly highlighted her toned figure, featured a turtle neck with unique side cut-outs and an asymmetrical flowy bottom with a little trail. The high thigh slit added an extra edge to Tania's look. She kept her look minimal, pairing the outfit with pointed heels. Her makeup was demure and mindful, featuring a soft glam base, blushed and highlighted cheeks, thin eyeliner strokes and peach-toned lips. To complete the look, Tania styled her hair in a sleek, wet, open hairstyle.

Just a day earlier, Tania Shroff attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, and once again, her fashion statement stole the spotlight. She exuded chic vibes in an exquisite white outfit featuring flared pants with intricate patterns. She paired it with a matching-toned bralette and a heavily sequined cape adorned with multiple pearl drops, an ensemble that was undoubtedly festive-ready.

Before that, for another pre-Diwali celebration, Tania Shroff stunned in a hand-painted gown from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre. The ensemble featured minute, intricate designs showcasing wildlife. The off-shoulder piece had a corset feature on the top portion with a sleek tightening of the waist and a broad border below. She accessorised it with a Kundan necklace adorned with emerald drops, matching earrings and a maang teeka. Complementing her Indo-Western attire, Tania carried a green purse contrasting the colours of her dress, a sleek Cartier watch and golden heels.