Comedian Zakir Khan Looks Dapper In Manish Malhotra Outfit For Historic Madison Square Garden Show

Zakir Khan made history as the first Indian comedian to headline a Hindi-language show at Madison Square Garden on August 17, 2025. The artist performed before a sold-out audience of 6,000 fans with his signature blend of emotional storytelling, observational humour and poetic shayari.

For the special occasion, Zakir Khan graced the stage in a sartorial creation by none other than Manish Malhotra. The contemporary ethnic look came with a formal, stage-ready silhouette. Dark tones created a cohesive aesthetic befitting a performance of this calibre.

The ensemble featured a high-collar Nehru-style jacket in black. It had a structured fit with subtle embroidery detailing on the chest and waist. Underneath, Zakir wore a matching black kurta.

The comedian paired the jacket with tailored straight-cut trousers that maintained a clean line from waist to feet. The lack of visible pleats and the slim silhouette enhanced the formal look. Black loafers complemented the monochrome attire and added to the refined silhouette.

Zakir Khan shared his excitement on Instagram, calling it a "big day" and admitting he was overwhelmed by the love. "To entertain 6,000 people in Hindi at Madison Square Garden - it's a feeling I can't describe. This will always remain a special milestone," he thanked his friends and team for their support.

This show was part of Zakir Khan's ongoing North America tour.