Radhika Apte Serves Style Goals In Manish Malhotra Sarees During <i>Saali Mohabbat</i> Promotions

Radhika Apte has once again proven that she refuses to fit into any mould. Known for taking on unconventional and fearless roles, the actress recently portrayed 'Smita', a quiet, introverted small-town housewife whose world shatters upon discovering her husband's affair, in Saali Mohabbat.

Amid the film's promotional whirlwind, her saree collection quietly stole the spotlight. Over the years, Radhika Apte has built a fashion style based on comfort, confidence, and elegance. Her recent saree appearances reflect this approach.

Radhika Apte In A Burgundy Velvet Saree By Manish Malhotra

For one of her looks, the Lust Stories actress blended modern chic with timeless tradition in a burgundy velvet saree with a rich, embellished border.

The monotone beauty from Manish Malhotra's collection was paired with a high-neck blouse, giving her a luxurious appearance. The intricately embroidered border featured antique gold threadwork, making her look every bit stunning.

Apte teamed it with statement accessories, which included two chunky silver bracelets and dangler earrings. Her hair was styled in a chic bob cut, complemented by dewy makeup. It included thin strokes of eyeliner, a tiny bindi, and nude lipstick.

Radhika Apte In Caramel Luxe Manish Malhotra Saree

For yet another sophisticated look during Saali Mohabbat's promotional tour, Radhika Apte picked a caramel-luxe pret Saturn fluid saree with pearl embellishments. The Manish Malhotra piece elegantly accentuated her curves, and the silk-like fabric featured a subtle sheen.

The Andhadhun actress paired her saree with an illusion blouse featuring noodle straps and a sheer fabric layer. The matching high-neck top perfectly complemented the saree's simplicity and elegance, making Radhika look undeniably elegant. Her hair and makeup were natural, subtle, and full of grace.

Radhika Apte In A Sapphire Saree From Manish Malhotra's Collection

Not only that, Radhika Apte also chose a sapphire saree from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra. The cobalt-blue monochrome drape with a lustrous finish was further accentuated by a sleek silver border, which made the diva look every bit charming.

She accessorised her look with a pair of pearl-embedded drop earrings and a statement ring, adding to her minimalist aesthetic. Her subtle makeup highlighted her features, emphasising her sophisticated, modern style.

We are simply taking notes from Radhika Apte's saree collections. Aren't you?

