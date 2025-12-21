Rekha Makes A Statement In A Timeless Kanjivaram Silk Saree At Red Sea Film Festival

Veteran actress Rekha surely made her presence felt at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The timeless icon graced the red carpet draped in an ivory-and-gold Kanjivaram-style silk saree from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra.

On Instagram, the designer described Rekha's style as “rooted, instinctive, and eternal,” with the latest public appearance cementing her take on fashion as timeless Indian elegance. For the festival, she chose a personal heirloom silver-and-gold saree, evoking a pure vintage vibe. The regal piece featured panels of both shades, adorned with a rich, embroidered border.

Rekha In A Timeless Kanjivaram Silk Saree Paired With Manish Malhotra A Blouse And Odhna

She styled it with a Manish Malhotra handwoven silver zari tissue cholah (choli, also known as a blouse) and an odhna (dupatta), both enriched with traditional zardosi embroidery. The full-sleeved, high-neck blouse made her look every bit graceful. She also carried a handcrafted batwa (batua) with gota patti work and pearl drops, enhancing her overall opulence.

Rekha's appearance felt less like a red-carpet moment and more like a living continuation of cinematic history. And just as Manish Malhotra says, Rekha was indeed the “stunner” at the festival, where she was honoured for her unparalleled legacy during the 4K screening of Umrao Jaan.

The Bollywood star complemented her look with signature bold red lips, sindoor, a bindi, and crimson nails - a striking contrast against the understated opulence of the saree. Defined eyes, a dollop of blush on her cheeks, and a dewy foundation base completed her makeup. She added an oomph factor to her look with a classic bun and sleek heels.

Precious gemstones adorned dangler earrings, a stack of bangles, and a striking pair of sunglasses completed the look with vintage finesse.

The legendary actor looked no less ethereal.

Check out her look here:

Rekha's Regal Saree Collection

This is not the first time Rekha has turned heads with her graceful, regal looks. Previously, she wore a silver-embossed, tissue-woven saree and a matching textured blouse, both designed by Manish Malhotra. Inspired by her iconic look in the song "In Aankhoon Ki Masti" from the film Umrao Jaan, the overall outfit was opulent.

The legendary actress complemented her look with heavy gold jewellery and her signature makeup. A stack of bangles, jhoomar earrings, and a pair of silver heels accessorised her look.

For makeup, she chose bold red lips, sindoor-clad maang, defined eyes, and glittery eyeshadow. A dollop of blush and highlighter on her cheeks elevated her facial features. She completed her look with a messy braid adorned with an embellished paranda. The actress was also seen carrying a gorgeous batua (arm candy), which spoke highly of her sartorial sense.

Rekha and her Umrao Jaan-inspired looks are worth decoding.

