Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Exposes Weight-Loss Scam In Viral Post

In the age of social media-driven wellness, where every meal, workout, and transformation is curated for public consumption, even personal health journeys are becoming business propositions.

Nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar recently drew attention to this changing landscape after sharing a surprising message she received in her DMs.

A Transformation For Sale

Taking to X, Diwekar wrote, "I thought I had seen it all - pay to win awards, coverage, recognition etc, then I saw this in my DM. Pay to get people to lose weight!"

She further shared screenshots of a proposal sent to her by a postpartum mother planning to undertake the popular "75 Hard" challenge.

The message invited fitness professionals to collaborate on her journey - not just as coaches, but as visible partners in a highly curated online campaign.

The sender promised daily Instagram stories, weekly professionally edited reels, and premium storytelling around the transformation. In return, she quoted a fee of Rs 1.75 lakh for the 75-day programme, framing it as a strategic marketing opportunity for the trainer or dietitian involved.

Pay to get people to lose weight! pic.twitter.com/QEyb54kwFw — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) February 4, 2026

The proposal also stressed exclusivity and branding, stating that she was "selective" and interested in working only with those who valued "long-term credibility" and "clean execution". This reflected how fitness journeys are increasingly being packaged as influencer collaborations rather than purely personal health efforts.

Internet Reacts

Diwekar's post soon attracted a flood of reactions from social media users, many of whom were both amused and unsettled by the idea.

One user joked, "Lol! Will be interesting to see if someone is taking this bait."

Another compared it to other modern luxuries, writing that discovering people hired full-time wardrobe organisers was already surprising - and this blew their mind even further.

Where Does Wellness End And Marketing Begin?

Rujuta Diwekar's post has reopened an important conversation about the direction modern fitness culture is taking. While social media has helped spread awareness about healthy living, it has also created pressure to perform, document, and monetise personal struggles and successes.

For professionals in the field, the episode raises questions about ethics and authenticity. Is transformation still about well-being, or has it become another product to be sold? And for individuals, does constant online validation risk overshadowing genuine self-care?

As influencer culture continues to shape lifestyles and aspirations, Diwekar's viral post serves as a timely reminder: sometimes, the most meaningful journeys are the ones that happen away from the camera.

