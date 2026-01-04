Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Winter Foods To Keep You Warm

Winter is here, and with it comes the familiar chill that makes us all reach for extra layers, hot drinks, and cosy blankets. But staying warm is not just about piling on sweaters – it also comes from the food we eat. And who better to guide us than celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar?

Rujuta, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan, recently shared a video on Instagram talking about foods that help keep your body warm during the colder months. Standing on stage and speaking to a live audience, she highlighted simple, traditional dishes that are as wholesome as they are comforting. Here is a look at what she recommends:

1. Bajra Bhakri With Loni (White Butter)

Bajra bhakri, made from pearl millet, is a winter staple in many Indian households. Pairing it with loni, or fresh white butter, adds healthy fats that help generate warmth from within.

2. Alsi Ki Chutney (Flaxseed Chutney)

Alsi, or flaxseed, is packed with omega-3 fatty acids. Rujuta Diwekar suggests enjoying it as a chutney with your roti.

3. Mandua Ki Roti (Ragi/Finger Millet Roti)

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is another winter-friendly grain. Mandua ki roti has a natural warmth that makes it ideal for chilly weather, according to Rujuta Diwekar.

4. Kulith Ka Paratha (Horse Gram Paratha)

Horse gram is considered a superfood for winters. Kulith ka paratha is hearty and helps fight the cold. It's protein-rich and keeps you feeling full and warm for hours.

5. Gahat Ki Dal (Horse Gram Dal)

Rujuta Diwekar also recommends gahat ki dal. This simple dal is not only warming but also strengthens immunity.

6. Cholai Bhaji (Amaranth Leaves Sabzi)

Finally, there is cholai bhaji, a green vegetable dish eaten widely in winter. It pairs perfectly with any millet roti or dal.

Rujuta Diwekar's advice is simple: go back to traditional, seasonal foods. These meals do not just taste good – they naturally keep you warm and healthy.

