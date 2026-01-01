Not Just Junk Food, How Your Eating Habits Can Also Be Your Gut's Enemy, As Per A Health Coach

Most people think that junk food is the real enemy of the gut, but wait until you hear what Nikita Bardia, a health coach, has to say. In a recent video, the fitness expert shared that, along with outside food, your eating habits are also the root cause of digestive ailments.

People often think that they are following a healthy lifestyle just by consuming home-cooked meals, but they often overlook their habits, like eating too much millet, eating vegetarian sources of protein without soaking, and drinking water with meals, among others.

The health expert broke down the habits so you can note, make adjustments in your lifestyle, do a gut reset, and lead a healthier life.

Habit 1: Eating 3 Bowls Of Salad At Night

Salads are healthy, but raw veggies, in large amounts, can cause "bloating, gas, and morning heaviness". The expert added that your digestive system is least active after sunset; hence, you must switch to cooked vegetables or lightly sauteed veggies for the salad.

Habit 2: Eating Rajma, Chhole, And Dal Without Soaking

For ages, grandmothers and mothers have been instructed to soak lentils and legumes before cooking. The process not only softens the ingredients and reduces cooking time, but it also makes the ingredients easy to digest. The expert added that when you don't soak rajma, dal, and chhole, the phytic acid and oligosaccharides combine and cause acidity and gas. The best way is to soak them for 8-12 hours, throw the water after the first boil, and cook them with either ajwain or hing.

Habit 3: Drinking Water With Meals

Most people have the habit of drinking water with meals. In fact, the right dining etiquette is to pour water into a glass before you sit to consume a meal. However, the expert explained that the liquid dilutes the enzymes, weakens the digestive system, and leads to gas. You can have water 20 minutes before or 30-40 minutes after your meals.

Habit 4: Eating Too Much Healthy Millets

Millets are healthy, and there is no debate about it. However, how much you consume matters. Just because an ingredient is healthy, you cannot go overboard with its consumption. Nikita said that jowar, bajra, and ragi are good, but too much of them can lead to constipation and bloating because they expand inside the gut and slow down the digestion. Just have them three times a week.

Habit 5: Overloading On Curd Or Buttermilk

Curd has probiotics, which is why people often overdose on it. The expert says that if your gut is inflamed, probiotics lead to more acidity and bloating. You must first work on reducing the inflammation, and then add curd to your diet.

Habit 6: Waking Up And Eating Fruits Or Oats On An Empty Stomach

Many viral reels on social media claim that eating oats or fruits on an empty stomach is a healthy habit. However, it can do more harm to your gut than good and lead to digestive issues and bloating. The fitness coach explained that you should pair fruits and oats with protein sources like seeds, curd, and nuts.

Habit 7: Drinking Coffee Or Tea On An Empty Stomach

In India, you don't wake up with tea or coffee. Most people have the habit of consuming these hot beverages on an empty stomach and claim that it helps them with bowel movements. But the health expert mentioned that your gut lining is delicate in the morning, and caffeine on an empty stomach is often the reason behind loose motions, acidity, and nausea. Have a small snack, like warm water with a pinch of salt, raisins, or nuts, before tea or coffee.

Habit 8: Having A Low-Fat Diet

Depending on the variety, fat can actually be good for your body. Your gut needs it to absorb nutrients. If you always consume a low-fat meal, it will slow down your digestion and lead to hormonal imbalances. The expert suggested adding a tablespoon of ghee to seeds or nuts every day.

Improving gut health is not rocket science, but a packaged deal of healthy lifestyle habits. Instead of blaming junk food, start looking at how you eat your food and what goes on your plate. It might be the key to solving many digestive issues.

Also Read | AIIMS Doctor Ranks Everyday Drinks, Says, "Black Coffee Improves Metabolism"