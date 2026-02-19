7 Habits That Are Damaging Your Oral Health, According To US Dentist

A healthy smile is not just about beauty; it's linked to our confidence and self-esteem, yet it is often neglected until problems arise. Poor oral hygiene can lead to various health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory infections. Given the importance of oral health, it's alarming to know that many of us are inadvertently sabotaging our smiles with everyday habits.

US-based dentist Mark Burhenne has now revealed seven common habits that could be doing more harm than good to our teeth and gums. He emphasises that making simple changes to our daily routine can significantly improve our oral health.

7 Oral Habits You Should Quit In 2026

1. Stop using antibacterial mouthwash

While once a staple of daily oral care, antibacterial mouthwash may do more harm than good for your systemic health. "It destroys your oral microbiome and raises your blood pressure by attacking the healthy bacteria. Oil pull instead," the dentist recommends.

2. Quit brushing immediately after eating



Brushing immediately after a meal can be one of the most destructive habits for your teeth in 2026. While it feels like you're cleaning your teeth, you are scrubbing away your enamel. "Wait 30-45 minutes. Always," he adds.

3. Quit ignoring your kid's mouth breathing



Mouth breathing is often a sign of an underlying airway obstruction that can permanently alter a child's development if ignored. "Open mouth at rest, forward head posture, dark circles under the eyes. These are airway red flags. Not just a phase," Mark mentions.

4. Quit whitening your teeth every few months



Enamel doesn't grow back. Peroxide sensitivity is a warning that you're doing irreversible damage, not a side effect to push through.

5. Quit assuming snoring is normal



Snoring is a sign that your airway is obstructed. It's connected to heart disease, cognitive decline and metabolic dysfunction.

6. Quit rinsing after brushing



Spit, don't rinse. The fluoride needs time to work. Rinsing it away defeats the purpose entirely.

7. Quit waiting until it hurts to go to the dentist



Waiting for pain before booking a dental appointment is a high-stakes gamble with both your health and your wallet. By the time a tooth hurts, you've lost the window where you can reverse the cavity.

It's way better to tackle issues before they become major problems. "Pain is late-stage. Prevention is the whole game," Mark concludes.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



