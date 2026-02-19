What Is 'The Biggest Myth' About Heart Attacks, As Per California Heart Doctor

A US cardiologist has warned that many people are missing early signs of heart disease because they wait for dramatic symptoms that rarely appear. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist with more than two decades of experience, says most heart attacks do not begin with the classic image of sudden chest pain.

What The Cardiologist Said

In a message shared on Instagram on February 18, Dr Bhojraj said one of the biggest misconceptions about heart attacks is that they strike without warning. He urged people to stop relying on routine check-ups that only skim through test results without deeper analysis. He titled his post: "The biggest myth about heart attacks? They rarely start with chest pain."

Dr Bhojraj said many important indicators are often overlooked during standard appointments. He noted that very few patients are given detailed explanations of their cholesterol patterns, inflammation markers, or long-term blood pressure trends.

He wrote, "I've treated enough patients to tell you this with certainty: The problem is not that heart disease appears suddenly. It's that it progresses silently. And most people don't realise they're at risk until something forces them to. That's why I don't believe prevention is about waiting for symptoms. It's about understanding your risk before a crisis ever has the chance to develop. Let me ask you something: When was the last time someone truly reviewed your numbers with you?"

He wrote that these readings should be reviewed carefully, as they show how a person's heart health may change over the next five, 10 or even 15 years.

He added, "Not just ordered labs. Not just glanced at a chart. Not just said, 'Everything looks okay.' But actually sat down and explained: Your cholesterol patterns. Your inflammation markers. Your blood pressure trends. And what those numbers mean for your future - five, ten, fifteen years from now."

Dr Bhojraj said his approach has changed after years spent handling emergency cases, often late at night. He recalled hearing the same reaction from many patients who arrived in crisis: "I never thought this would happen to me."

He said that in many of those cases, the risk had been building quietly for years, but the warning signs had not been recognised or connected in time.

Now, instead of focusing only on treating damage after it occurs, he aims to help patients prevent heart problems through personalised plans tailored to their bodies and medical histories. He wrote, "Today, my work is centred on identifying risk early, explaining it clearly, and intervening before damage is done."

"Don't wait for your body to get louder," his final advice is directed at people who feel healthy but are unsure of their true internal condition.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



