Remembering Varinder Singh Ghuman: "India's Biggest Vegetarian Bodybuilder" And Salman Khan's <i>Tiger 3</i> Co-Star

Professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman died after suffering a heart attack at 42 on October 9, 2025. Ghuman was being treated for shoulder pain at a private hospital in Amritsar when he suffered a heart attack in the evening.

The news came as a shock to his fans and industry friends. Politicians also paid their respects to Ghuman. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu described him as the "pride of Punjab" and said his death was a significant loss for the nation.

"Passing away of the pride of Punjab, 'the He-Man of India', Varinder Ghuman ji, is an irreparable loss for the country. He set new standards in the world of fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always be a source of inspiration for the youth," the BJP leader wrote on X.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਨ, 'ਦ ਹੀ-ਮੈਨ ਆਫ਼ ਇੰਡੀਆ' Varinder Ghuman ਜੀ ਦਾ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਤੋਂ ਚਲੇ ਜਾਣਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਅਪੂਰਣ ਘਾਟਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਕਾਹਾਰੀ ਜੀਵਨ ਸ਼ੈਲੀ ਨਾਲ ਫਿਟਨੈਸ ਦੀ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਵੇਂ ਮਾਪਦੰਡ ਸਥਾਪਿਤ ਕੀਤੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਸਦਾ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾ ਸਰੋਤ ਰਹੇਗਾ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਚਰਨਾਂ… pic.twitter.com/9E5MBpZJ80 — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) October 9, 2025

Who Is Varinder Singh Ghuman?

Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Varinder Singh Ghuman was a known Indian professional bodybuilder and actor who was recognised for his significant contributions to both sports and entertainment.

The actor who also starred alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 rose to fame in the fitness world by winning the Mr. India title in 2009 and securing second place in the Mr. Asia bodybuilding competition. His fame led to Arnold Schwarzenegger selecting him as a brand ambassador to promote health products in Asia.

The bodybuilder was celebrated for his dedication to a vegetarian lifestyle, breaking stereotypes in bodybuilding and inspiring fitness enthusiasts across India. He was recognised as the world's first vegetarian professional bodybuilder, reported ETimes.



Ghuman ventured into acting, debuting in the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again in 2012. He later appeared in several other films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019). His most recent role was a supporting character named Shakeel, a Pakistani prison guard, in Salman Khan's blockbuster Tiger 3 (2023).

Known for his passion in fitness, Varinder Singh Ghuman also owned a gym in Jalandhar, Punjab, where he resided. Varinder was a fitness enthusiast who motivated his over 1 million Instagram followers with workout tips and inspiring posts. He had also expressed his ambition to enter politics, planning to contest the Punjab assembly elections in 2027.

Sadly, Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away at the age of 42 due to a heart attack while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Amritsar.