Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Her 4-Step No-Product Skincare Routine

For any skincare enthusiast, a routine typically comprises applying a minimum of 5-6 products - cleanser, toner, face serum, moisturiser, lip balm, and eye cream - on their face. If you follow a Korean or Japanese skincare routine, not only does the number of steps increase, but also the number of products.

However, achieving glowing skin is not just about applying tons of products morning and evening. It is also about what you are eating, when you are eating, whether or not you hydrate yourself on time, how much time you spend scrolling through social media, and whether your sleep cycle is healthy.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Karisma Kapoor, shared a video a few days ago. She revealed her skincare routine - one without any expensive products.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Her 4-Step Skincare Routine Without Products

It's 2026, and Rujuta Diwekar has finally shared her skincare routine. Guess what products she uses? None.

"Keep it real this year. Have a glowing 2026," she wrote in her caption. She also added that her routine is 'easy, inexpensive, and ghar ka stuff'.

The nutritionist said the most important skincare step is hydration. She added that she ensures she meets her required intake for the day by keeping water accessible.

"I don't wait to get thirsty... I see it, I drink it."

And she is not alone - over the years, many experts have advised keeping a water bottle or jug close by so you don't forget to drink water.

In the second step, the nutritionist mentioned that she sleeps early. She is usually asleep by 9:30 pm-10:00 pm unless she is "out, travelling, or has an emergency." She added that she is not a night owl but a morning person. She suggested that people should follow a good sleep cycle because it is good for the skin.

The third step is exercising. Rujuta revealed that she exercises every day. The workout routine does not have to be rigorous or too simple - a few regular exercises to keep your body active are enough. She also urged her followers to finish working out by 9 am.

The last step of the skincare routine is not to fall for skincare videos. The nutritionist shared that she does not watch any video with 'Skincare Routine' in the title. She also added that she stays away from anti-ageing skincare videos or clips with a hook to 'look 20 years younger'.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar said that all the aforementioned steps have helped her achieve a natural glow for many years.

"That's how I have maintained good skin for as far as I have lived, I don't know about the future," she concluded her video.

You should listen to the expert and ensure you keep your hydration in check and improve your sleep cycle.

