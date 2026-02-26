How Strength Training Keeps The Brain Young, Explains Hyderabad Neurologist

Most people think of the gym as a place to build stronger muscles, lose weight, or improve stamina. But according to Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, strength training does far more than shape the body; it can also transform the brain. In a post shared on X on February 25, Dr Kumar explained how strength training can protect cognitive health and slow ageing.

Introducing his idea, he wrote, "Lifting Weights is Brain Surgery (Without the Scalpel). Stop thinking of the gym as just a place to build biceps. New science confirms: Resistance training is one of the most powerful tools we have for cognitive longevity. If you are not lifting, your brain is aging faster than it needs to."

Below is a breakdown of the reasons he shared and why your brain might need the gym as much as your body does.

1. The "Reverse" Ageing Clock

Dr Kumar highlighted that strength training can positively influence how the brain ages, "A recent randomised trial revealed that consistent strength training can reduce your predicted brain age by up to 2 years. While the rest of the world is slowing down, you are literally rewiring your brain to stay younger, longer."

This suggests that lifting weights doesn't just build physical strength; it may also help keep the mind sharp and youthful.

2. Cognitive "Overclocking"

According to Dr Kumar, strength training has been shown to enhance our decision-making power. He wrote, "Systematic reviews show that resistance training enhances: Executive Function: Better planning and sharper decision-making. Working Memory: Hold and process more info on the fly. Attention Span: Improved focus in a world of distractions."In simple terms, lifting weights could help you think faster, stay focused for longer and handle complex tasks with greater ease.

3. Fertiliser For Your Neurons

He further explained that weight training boosts key brain-supporting chemicals, "Lifting triggers the release of BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) and IGF-1. Think of these as 'Miracle-Gro' for your brain. They support cell survival, neuroplasticity, and the integrity of your white matter."

These compounds play an essential role in learning, memory and the brain's ability to adapt, making them crucial for long-term cognitive health.

4. The Anti-Inflammatory Shield

Chronic inflammation can harm the brain over time. Dr Kumar noted that resistance training helps counter this: "Chronic neuroinflammation is a silent killer of cognition. Resistance exercise triggers biochemical shifts that dampen inflammation, protecting you from age-related decline and 'brain fog.'"

This makes strength training a valuable habit for maintaining mental clarity and long-term neurological health.

How to Train For Brain Health

Importantly, Dr Kumar emphasised that you don't need to spend hours in the gym to enjoy these benefits: "You don't need to live in the gym to see these gains: Frequency: 2-3 sessions per week. Focus: Compound moves (Squats, Deadlifts, Rows, Presses). Progression: It has to stay challenging. If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you."

Simple, regular workouts - done consistently - are enough to create measurable improvements.

The Bottom Line

Dr Kumar summed up the larger message behind his post with, "Muscle is the organ of longevity. A stronger body is not just about aesthetics, it is the foundation of a resilient, high-functioning mind."

His insights offer a reminder that lifting weights isn't just for athletes or fitness lovers - it is an investment in long-term mental well-being. For anyone looking to stay sharp, age gracefully or improve brain health, resistance training may be one of the most effective tools available.



