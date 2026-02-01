Madhuri Dixit Stuns In A Rs 1.4 Lakh Green Silk Saree

With a career spanning over four decades, Madhuri Dixit has delivered numerous memorable performances. Over the years, she has also emerged as a timeless style icon. From her suits in Dil To Pagal Hai to her iconic purple saree and red suit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, she has been a quiet but powerful fashion trailblazer.

Today, trendsetters continue to look up to her for her elegant collection of sarees. In a recent post, the Dhak Dhak girl was seen draped in six yards of pure grace, a steal-worthy look that women of all age groups can recreate during the wedding and festive seasons in 2026.

Madhuri Dixit Drapes A Rs 1.4 Lakh Green Saree

The actor posed in a Jayanti Reddy saree priced at Rs 1,39,900. Featuring intricate hand embroidery in zardozi, it redefined elegance for all saree lovers.

The shiny silk base elevated the look even further. The saree featured broad borders with matching embroidery extending to the blouse. From new brides to bridesmaids, anyone can wear this saree and instantly stand out at any gathering.

The caption read, "Piya tose naina laage re." It's a song sung by Lata Mangeshkar for Guide (1965).

Madhuri Dixit's Makeup And Accessories

There is a stark difference between draping and styling a saree. Since the embroidery was heavy, Madhuri Dixit skipped a neckpiece and instead opted for statement earrings featuring matching green drops.

She completed the look with a studded ring, bangles, and a watch. For makeup, the actor went with a smoky eyeshadow, where black seamlessly blended with different tones of brown. Defined brows, tinted cheeks, and berry red lips with a hint of brown tones add the right amount of glamour without stealing the spotlight from the drape.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Carries 'Quiet Grace' In A Mustard-Black Sonepuri Silk Saree