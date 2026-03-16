<i>Bridgerton</i> Star Charithra Chandran Debuts At Oscars 2026 In A Green Strapless Gown

The red carpet of the Academy Awards is where celebrities put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Haute couture and jewels encrusted with diamonds and precious stones take centre stage as celebrities walk the red carpet of one of the most prestigious nights in Hollywood.

While we witnessed a pop of colours on the Oscars 2026 red carpet, celebrities in strapless gowns led the fashion parade. Bare shoulders brought exquisite jewels into focus without pulling attention away from the high-fashion ensembles selected from Dior, Chanel, Zuhair Murad, Gucci, Givenchy, and Christian Dior, among others.

Among them, Indian-origin British actor Charithra Chandran debuted at the Oscars 2026. She did not just grab attention but also delivered a masterclass in standing out among fashion maestros.

Will Amelia and Charithra Chandran find love on the red carpet tonight? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qhpax41ocn — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026

Charithra Chandran At The Oscars 2026

Charithra Chandran debuted at the Oscars 2026 in a bottle‑green Miss Sohee gown from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 couture collection. The strapless emerald-green ensemble featured a plunging neckline and a statement bow.

The train at the back seamlessly blended into the gown.

To keep the dress in focus, stylist Holly White paired the look with a single‑string Chopard diamond necklace and matching studs. For makeup, the actor opted for brown lipstick, smoky eyes, and contoured cheeks. Her centre‑parted hairstyle tied the look together.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "So honoured to be attending my first Oscars with the Academy to celebrate all the wonderful films this year."

During the red carpet interview, the host and Charithra Chandran joked that the best place to meet someone is "definitely" at a chicken shop or the Oscars red carpet.

Charithra Chandran is best known for playing Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2. She has also appeared in Alex Rider and Fight or Flight.

She is currently making headlines for being the latest addition to the cast of One Piece, a live-action adaptation of the popular manga by Japanese artist Eiichiro Oda. Her casting sparked backlash from a set of social media users due to her skin tone.

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