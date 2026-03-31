<i>Bridgerton</i> Star Hannah Dodd Makes Waves In Rahul Mishra's 'Water' Couture

Rahul Mishra is making waves among celebrities across the world-and we mean that literally. He is paving his path just like water does. The ace designer has always been a favourite of Bollywood celebrities. However, now British, American, Chinese, and Korean stars are not only recognising his talent but are also wearing his custom creations on the red carpet, at public events, and in photoshoots.

The latest celebrity who has caught everyone's attention is Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton. She recently wore the designer's water-inspired outfit.

Bridgerton Star Makes Waves In Rahul Mishra's Water Couture

Taking to Instagram, designer Rahul Mishra gave a breakdown of the outfit. It was first featured in Numero Netherlands as part of his Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Alchemy.

Hannah Dodd wore a hand-embroidered 'water splash' frame complemented by a 'water waves' skirt. Needless to say, at the event she attended wearing this fluid outfit, she must have been the centre of attraction.

Hannah Todd In Rahul Mishra Couture

When the outfit is this elaborate and elegant, your style has to match the craftsmanship. If you look closely, the splash has shades of blue as well as nude tones, used wherever the artist wanted to showcase the mirror reflection of the liquid.

To match this nude shade, Hannah Dodd's makeup artist, Sara Hill, opted for a neutral base and highlighted the high points of her face. She also contoured Hannah's face for a chiselled effect and added a subtle pink blush for a pop of colour. The eyeshadow featured shimmery silver tones to match the sparkling waves and splash on the couture.

The brown lipstick, a centre-parted hairstyle with loose waves, and studded leaf-shaped earrings completed her look.

At the Oscars 2026, Academy Award winner Rei Ami, one of the singers from KPop: Demon Hunters, was spotted wearing a handcrafted Rahul Mishra couture on the red carpet.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Makes A Statement In Classic Jeans And A Floral Top Worth Rs 46,000 At IPL 2026