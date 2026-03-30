Anushka Sharma Makes A Statement In Classic Jeans And A Floral Top Worth Rs 46,000 At IPL 2026

On Saturday, the Royal Challengers emerged victorious against the Sunrisers, but the video that went viral was of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sharing a flying kiss. The two looked adorable and once again served us major couple goals from a stadium inundated with cricket fans.

However, this is not where the report ends. What caught our eye was Anushka Sharma's classic jeans-and-floral-top combination. She looked effortlessly chic in the outfit and accessorised it with a layered gold necklace.

Anushka Sharma Opts For Jeans And A Floral Top At SRH vs RCB IPL Match

A small search through Google Lens reveals that the charming floral top belongs to the chic collection of Sezane, a Parisian label. The price mentioned on the website is 150 Euros (Rs 16,361.71).

It features printed long sleeves, a V-neckline, ruffles on the sleeves, and gathered details at the bottom of the blouse. It exudes spring-summer vibes with a floral print and a peach hue.

For the bottoms, Anushka Sharma opted for a pair of faded barrel jeans by Sandro. The high-waist, long barrel fit, and wide legs scream comfort. The top-stitched seam down the middle adds character to the denim, and five pockets make it functional.

The official price mentioned on the website is 239 Pounds (Rs 29,925.95). That brings the total cost of the combo to Rs 46,286.

Anushka Sharma At SRH vs RCB IPL Match

But Anushka Sharma did not just casually wear a Rs 46,000-worth jeans-and-floral-top combo; she also gave lessons in everyday styling. Apart from the layered necklace, she opted for chunky rings, a bracelet, and a watch.

She centre-parted her hair and left her soft curls loose. As for the makeup, she kept it simple with a pink-hued lipstick, tinted cheeks, and mascara.

That's how you turn an everyday combo into a chic wardrobe staple. You can easily recreate this look and stand out during a casual outing.

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