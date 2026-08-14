Today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere. From maps on your phone to home appliances, everything has chatbots built in to make your life easy. But there is one more use of AI: seeking advice. From asking how to negotiate a salary during interviews to decoding a crush's messages and seeking parenting advice, people today have a customised best friend who caters to their needs without passing judgment or roasting them for being silly.

Soha Ali Khan also uses AI regularly for parenting advice. And she is not the only parent. People who have embraced parenthood recently often find themselves on the internet searching for symptoms when their baby is unwell, looking for techniques to soothe their munchkin, and researching ways to tackle tantrums without making their child self-conscious.

Soha Ali Khan Reveals Why She Keeps Going Back To AI For Parenting Advice

Soha Ali Khan uses AI to help decode her daughter Inaaya's behaviour. "I would like to think I have a healthy balance between the real people and the machines. But I also do think that there is a lot of empathy that I get from AI," she said in an interview with Tweak India.

The actor further noted that parents often have more than one reason to seek AI's help, and this one makes sense. Soha said, "There is a lot of time that AI has for me that other people may not have and there seems to be a lot of what I want to hear coming back to me."

Your friends might be busy, your siblings and cousins might not be available 24/7, and parents can label your genuine query as an 'unnecessary fixation on small things'. In such moments and at odd hours of the day, an AI tool remains available to provide answers and listen to lengthy back-and-forth conversations without batting an eye or sighing.

Soha also understands that AI appearing empathetic can be part of its design and remains aware that the information is being fed to her. Yet, she voluntarily keeps going back.

Soha Ali Khan did not reveal the questions she asks AI. However, she hopes that all the conversations she has on these apps are confidential and private. She hopes her chat history never gets leaked, and she always uses the phrase, "Asking for a friend," whenever she is conversing with an intelligent machine.

She advised, "Never really ask for yourself guys."

Does Soha Ali Khan Hides Any Side Of Her From Daughter Inaaya

She was also asked if she hides any side of herself from Inaaya. The actor warmly replied that eight years is a long time to be with someone, and therefore, her daughter has seen every side of her.

"I want Inaaya to see me for what I truly am, which is far from perfect. I'm a bit of a mess at times. I have lost my temper, I have cried, and she sees me. She sees me for who I truly am," she added.

The actor added that she successfully pretended to be someone else for three years, but now she does not do that anymore. "But now, I am grateful to her that she has empathy, that she accepts me for who I am, and that she loves me for who I am. She really has seen all sides of me," Soha Ali Khan concluded.

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