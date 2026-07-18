'Hot Flashes, Inflammation': Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Perimenopause Experience

Dia Mirza is 44 years old and is experiencing the early symptoms of perimenopause. The actor and climate activist recently got candid about how her body is changing and how difficult it is to remain energetic every day.

In an interview with SheThePeople, the actor shared that she now understands why elders often advise people to have children at an early age, but she also added that embracing parenthood a little late in life is a more conscious choice.

Dia Mirza Opens Up About Perimenopause Experience

Speaking about the hormonal upheaval that perimenopause kickstarts, Dia Mirza said that she often feels confused. "What is going on?" she asks herself.

The actor confessed that she is experiencing symptoms associated with the onset of perimenopause. "I feel sudden hot flashes," she said, adding, "It has been a really warm summer. This year has been particularly rough."

She recalled her mother asking her if she had ever given a thought to women working in farms in the summer and never complaining about perimenopause. While she said that her mother made a valid point, she also believes that women should know about it. This is a natural process that can be physically, emotionally, and mentally straining, but awareness around it makes it easier to tackle.

Dia Mirza added that women need a strong support system around this time. Hence, she advocated for husbands to read about it and for parents to make their teenage daughters aware of it. This can help create a strong support system at home.

She also added that information about what is going on in one's body prevents people from judging themselves harshly. She shared that if she didn't know about perimenopause, she would not have been able to console herself on the bad days, saying, "It's one of those days. Take a beat. It's alright. Take a pause."

Perimenopause And Motherhood

Dia Mirza embraced motherhood when she was 39. However, perimenopause is not making it easy to keep up with her son Avyaan's energy levels. "It's mad. That's why our grandmothers and mothers said, 'Bachche jaldi kar lo [Have children early in life],'" she confessed.

However, she also pointed out that when someone has kids later in life, they actually know that they want to be a parent. "You have more patience, you are more attentive," she said, adding that while it can be fun, it has its setbacks.

"You can run out of fuel on many days, but as women we still manage to push ourselves, I know I do," the Ikka star said.

She added that she became a mother at 39, and it was a desired experience for her. "It was so profound because it was something I really longed for, I cared so deeply about it," Dia Mirza added.

The actor further noted that having children later in life also means that you make informed choices. You know how you want to interact with them and raise them.

Speaking about raising a son, she said, "I want Avyaan to be a kind human being more than anything." Dia Mirza believes that if her son grows up to be a kind person, the trait will help him succeed in other aspects of his life.

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