Soha Ali Khan Skips Friday Podcast Amid Student Protests Over Paper Leak

Soha Ali Khan releases a new episode of her podcast, All About Her, every Friday. From menopause and parenting to motherhood and skincare, she invites new guests every week to talk about everything and anything associated with women.

However, this week, she took to Instagram to reveal that no new episode will drop on YouTube this Friday.

Soha Ali Khan Skips Weekly Podcast

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post announced, "No episode this Friday."

"Students are in the streets, fighting for a system that's failed them long before this month," she added.

Backing the student protesters against the paper leak, the actor mentioned that her team is stepping back. This does not mean that they have nothing new to say on the show. Rather, she wants the voices of the students to be the loudest and to be heard by the authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Assured Students Of Strict Actions

On July 23, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a strong message for student protesters across the country. Taking to X, he wrote, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!"

He further shared that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure the people involved in paper leaks face stringent actions.

"I have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he said.

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to issue a statement. He said, "Friends, I know that a paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months."

He added that the culprits involved in the case had been caught and put behind bars. "Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately," he said, adding that the government used all its resources to organise exams for around 22 lakh students.

"I gave instructions to the departments for the fast-track court. Today, the departments worked hard and gave me the approval late at night. Tomorrow, there will be a discussion in the cabinet. After the suggestions of the cabinet members, it will be given its final form. And from Monday, when the second week of parliament starts, we will try to get that bill passed as soon as possible," PM Modi said in the video.

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