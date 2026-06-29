How Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan Are Raising Daughter Inaaya In A Multifaith Home

When it comes to parenting, there's no one-size-fits-all rulebook, and Kunal Kemmu wouldn't have it any other way. The actor believes that raising his daughter, Inaaya, has always been about trusting instincts rather than worrying about what society expects.

Kunal recently opened up about how he and Soha Ali Khan have built their parenting journey together despite coming from different religious backgrounds.

While Soha belongs to a Muslim family and Kunal is from a Hindu family, the two have always embraced each other's traditions. They are often seen celebrating festivals from both faiths as a family.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kunal shared that he and Soha have always followed their hearts instead of public opinion while bringing up their daughter.

"We have been very instinctive. Luckily, I have had a friend, a partner and a wife now, who understands that I am an instinctive person and so is she. As far as parenting is concerned, we have a little experience now. She (Inaaya) will be nine years old this year. But we did everything instinctively that we felt was right," Kunal told IANS.

The actor revealed that while many people appreciated their parenting choices, others questioned them. However, the couple never allowed outside opinions to influence the way they raised Inaaya.

"It has been a journey that people have liked. But we never thought about what people would think and who would like it or not. Some people got offended in this journey, some people didn't like certain things. But that's okay, because I think how you live your life is in your hands."

For Kunal and Soha, respecting each other's decisions as parents has always been the priority. Instead of trying to fit into society's idea of the "perfect" family, they focus on doing what they believe is best for their daughter.

"We have never done anything thinking, 'Let's do this because it will look better' or because people will think socially that we are doing the right thing or wrong. As a parent, she does what she thinks is right. I do what I think is right."

Like every mum and dad, the couple does have the occasional disagreement. Kunal admitted that parenting sometimes comes with playful debates, especially when it comes to spoiling Inaaya.

"Sometimes there are things that I say there's no need to do, but as a parent, it's her right to do it. Similarly, there are many things where she tells me that the habits I am spoiling don't look good. She'll say don't give her ice cream right now, but I feed it to her when I think it's the right time," quipped Kunal.

Kunal and Soha got married in January 2015 after dating for several years and welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

(Inputs from IANS)

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