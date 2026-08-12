'What Is Happening In Hollywood?': Jenna Ortega's Recent Appearance Raises Health Concerns Online

Actor Jenna Ortega recently appeared in Esquire's "How I Got Here" series, where she spoke about her journey from being a child actor to becoming one of Hollywood's biggest young stars.

However, the conversation soon shifted from her career to her appearance.

Some viewers claimed that Ortega looked noticeably slimmer in the interview and began expressing concern about her health.

Jenna Ortega On Being A Child Actor

While talking about her early years in the industry, Ortega revealed that she would sometimes go entire days without eating or drinking while working on set.

She said she "wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody."

Her admission has led many people to discuss the pressures young actors can face while working in the entertainment industry. One user wrote on X, "No kid should starve themselves just to stay easy on set, thank you Jenna for saying the quiet part out loud."

Another wrote, "The mummification of Hollywood actors needs to be studied."

At the same time, others focused on Ortega's appearance. One user asked, "Does she herself know how starving she is looking?"

Another wrote, "Jenna Ortega is trending today, and I think the reaction says almost as much about social media as it does about her. People saw recent footage of her and immediately started commenting on how thin she looks."

The Ariana Grande Comparison

The timing has also brought Ariana Grande back into the conversation.

Grande has faced her own share of comments about her appearance, with people online repeatedly discussing her body and speculating about her health. She has previously spoken about how difficult it can be to have strangers comment on her body as though they know what is happening in her life.

Now, Ortega appears to be caught in a similar cycle.

One social media user wrote, "JENNA ORTEGA SHOCKS EVERYONE WITH HER RECENT APPEARANCE. What is happening in Hollywood?"

Another wrote, "First we had Ariana Grande's scary skeletal body appearance; next it's Jenna Ortega."

So far, there has been no confirmation from Ortega that she is dealing with any health issue.