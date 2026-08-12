'What Is Happening In Hollywood?': Jenna Ortega's Recent Appearance Raises Health Concerns Online

- Jenna Ortega revealed she sometimes went days without eating on set as a child actor
- Viewers expressed concern over Ortega's noticeably slimmer appearance in a recent interview
- Social media users discussed the pressures young actors face to avoid being "in the way"
Actor Jenna Ortega recently appeared in Esquire's "How I Got Here" series, where she spoke about her journey from being a child actor to becoming one of Hollywood's biggest young stars.
However, the conversation soon shifted from her career to her appearance.
Some viewers claimed that Ortega looked noticeably slimmer in the interview and began expressing concern about her health.
Jenna Ortega On Being A Child Actor
While talking about her early years in the industry, Ortega revealed that she would sometimes go entire days without eating or drinking while working on set.
She said she "wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody."
Her admission has led many people to discuss the pressures young actors can face while working in the entertainment industry. One user wrote on X, "No kid should starve themselves just to stay easy on set, thank you Jenna for saying the quiet part out loud."
Another wrote, "The mummification of Hollywood actors needs to be studied."
At the same time, others focused on Ortega's appearance. One user asked, "Does she herself know how starving she is looking?"
Jenna Ortega 1 year transformation 👀 pic.twitter.com/eGZeYtiJrI— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 11, 2026
Another wrote, "Jenna Ortega is trending today, and I think the reaction says almost as much about social media as it does about her. People saw recent footage of her and immediately started commenting on how thin she looks."
Jenna Ortega is trending today, and I think the reaction says almost as much about social media as it does about her.— KaneMc (@kdepater) August 12, 2026
People saw recent footage of her and immediately started commenting on how thin she looks.
Then came the comparisons, the theories and, of course, people… pic.twitter.com/dhWWYZVIll
The Ariana Grande Comparison
The timing has also brought Ariana Grande back into the conversation.
Grande has faced her own share of comments about her appearance, with people online repeatedly discussing her body and speculating about her health. She has previously spoken about how difficult it can be to have strangers comment on her body as though they know what is happening in her life.
Now, Ortega appears to be caught in a similar cycle.
One social media user wrote, "JENNA ORTEGA SHOCKS EVERYONE WITH HER RECENT APPEARANCE. What is happening in Hollywood?"
JENNA ORTEGA SHOCKS EVERYONE WITH HER RECENT APPEARANCE 😳— Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) August 11, 2026
What is happening in hollywood? pic.twitter.com/IcFGxaPGLE
Another wrote, "First we had Ariana Grande's scary skeletal body appearance; next it's Jenna Ortega."
First we had Ariana Grande scary skeletal body appearance next it's Jenna Ortega….— Hanz (@fashionistaera) August 12, 2026
What is this creepy trend in Hollywood?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/tw4ZL9Z5Y9
So far, there has been no confirmation from Ortega that she is dealing with any health issue.
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