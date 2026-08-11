'Used To Get Headaches': How Suniel Shetty, 65 Today, Found Out He Was Allergic To Gluten

Suniel Shetty, who turned 65 today, is one of the fittest actors in the industry and continues to be an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. Whenever he faces the camera, one question that pops up in everyone's head is what he eats in a day.

In an interview with Nikhil Kamath three years ago, the actor opened up about his diet as well as allergies. What's surprising is his simple diet and wholesome approach to fitness, which doesn't translate to loading up on protein shakes and spending days at the gym.

Suniel Shetty Is Allergic To Gluten And Dairy Products

"I used to get these headaches, but towards the end of the evening, and that was because of a gut issue. And I realised that the gut was the cause of all the problems," he said, noting that this made him realise that something on his plate wasn't suiting him.

Over the years, as allergy tests have become more accurate, he came to know that he was allergic to gluten. "Gluten is something that never worked for me. Probably because I came from a background that spoke about rice more than wheat. I had to go back to my roots," the Karnataka-born star added.

This small change impacted his health positively. Later, he realised that even dairy did not suit him. "Like gluten, dairy products were a problem because lactose was a problem," he noted.

He switched to lactose-free milk and realised that it suited him. Hence, Suniel Shetty changed his entire diet, worked with a nutritionist, and now has a more quantifiable approach to meals.

What Suniel Shetty Eats In A Day

The actor shared that he eats 3-4 egg whites for breakfast because he does not like egg yolk. With that, he pairs gluten-free bread or toast. Depending on the activity he has planned for the week, he makes modifications to his diet and adjusts the quantities.

The actor shared that he consumes around 1,600 to 1,700 calories a day, sometimes 1,900 also when he needs to load it with carbohydrates. While his protein requirements are fulfilled by eggs, fish, chicken, and other sources, carbohydrates mainly come from rice because it suits him.

Suniel Shetty does not shy away from admitting that he eats salt and sugar but in moderation. "I consume sugar because I don't believe in substitutes for sugar. For me, it's either my fruits or sugar. I like my cup of tea because it makes me feel good. One cup in the morning and one in the evening. It's probably 5-6 gram of sugar. It's like no sugar at all but still gets me going," he shared in the video.

Similarly, with salt, the actor does not have it mixed into his food; he prefers sprinkling it on top according to his taste. "What I like to do, I continue to do because it works for me," he said, adding that he does not consume pink salt because regular salt works for him.

He also works with nutritionists and consults experts every week to understand why and how something might be working for him. He found that these consultations have helped him keep his weight and muscles in check.

"If there is a particular craving, I ask for it," the actor shared, adding that he has to have dessert after a meal; otherwise, he goes "crazy". However, he controls the portions. For example, he would blend seasonal fruit with yogurt and enjoy it as frozen yogurt or ice cream, which is better than many sugar-loaded desserts.

The Border star shared that he is often done with his dinner by 7 pm, and after that, he ensures that he remains physically active, even if only for 30 minutes. He walks after meals, takes the stairs, and if he is on set, he ensures he keeps moving rather than sitting in one place.

The 65-year-old star also practices pranayama 3-4 times a week and breathing exercises in the evenings. "I don't know how much it is helping me, but so far, it has helped me stay fit," he concluded.

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