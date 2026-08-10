Inside Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment With A Music Room And Private Pool

Mumbai homes often come with one big luxury: space. But finding privacy, views, and a good location together is not easy. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, however, seem to have found just that. The duo gave a peek inside their Mumbai home.

Their home, as shown in a video shared by Curly Tales on YouTube, is part of an exclusive, sea-facing building that has only seven private apartments. The building is also home to several familiar names from the entertainment and sports world, including MS Dhoni, Neha Dhupia, and Guru Randhawa.

A Sea-Facing Building With Just Seven Homes

The building itself has a modern look, with large balconies. But the real highlight is the setting. The apartments open up to wide city views, while the building also offers a sense of privacy with only seven residences.

The Green Entrance Sets The Tone

The entrance has its own charm. The home opens through a deep green door with an ornate black grille and glass panels. The classic detailing gives it a slightly old-school feel, while the green shade keeps it fresh and stylish.

A Spacious Living Room With Big Windows

The living room is bright and open. Large glass windows bring in plenty of natural light and offer a view of the outdoors. The space has a large brown and beige sofa, along with simple decor pieces.

There is also a TV unit along one wall and a staircase leading to the upper level. The open layout makes the living room feel even bigger.

The Balcony Has A Cute Little Pool

One of the most interesting parts of the home is the balcony. It has a small blue-tiled pool surrounded by plants and greenery.

It also has a dining setup with cane chairs and a round table. The black-and-white flooring adds a fun touch to the space. With plants placed around the edges and a glass railing, it also gives the home an open feel.

A Soft Blue Kitchen

The kitchen takes a completely different route. It has light blue cabinets, white counters, and warm lighting. There is a large island in the centre, which also doubles up as a workspace. The space has plenty of storage and a clean, organised look.

A Cosy Dining Space

The dining area is warmer and cosier. It features a wooden dining table, green chairs, and a striped sofa. Two chandeliers hang above the table, while artwork and soft lighting add character to the room.

A Music Room For Stebin

The home also has a dedicated music room. The walls are covered with framed music posters, records and photographs. There is a keyboard, guitar, speakers, and recording equipment, making it a natural space for Stebin to work on music.

Overall, Nupur and Stebin's home keeps things stylish but comfortable, with plenty of greenery, warm lighting, and spaces made for both relaxing and working.