Inside <i>Batwara 1947</i> Star Sunny Deol's Mumbai Real Estate: Rs 60-Crore Juhu Family Home, Malabar Hill Mansion

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Batwara 1947 and is currently busy with the final phase of promotional activities. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 14 August, ahead of Independence Day. Here is a look at the properties owned by the actor in and around Mumbai.

Malabar Hill Mansion, Mumbai

Sunny Deol is the owner of a luxury mansion in Mumbai's Malabar Hill neighbourhood, one of the city's most posh residential areas. As per reports, the sprawling property features several high-end amenities, including a private cinema, a modern gymnasium, a large swimming pool, and a helipad. The residence is also said to be spacious enough to accommodate around 50 guests.

While the property's exact value has not been publicly disclosed, real estate in Malabar Hill is among the most expensive in India. The locality is known for its prime South Mumbai location, high level of privacy, and limited housing availability.

Dharmendra House

The actor is most closely associated with the Deol family's long-standing home in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood, popularly known as Dharmendra House. The residence has served as the family's primary home for decades and has housed multiple generations of the Deol family.

Situated in one of Mumbai's most sought-after localities, the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 55-60 crore, according to reports. The house reportedly combines modern amenities with classic design elements. Its interiors are said to feature soft pastel shades, traditional furnishings, and family memorabilia, giving the residence a distinctive character. The home is widely regarded as a reflection of veteran actor Dharmendra's legacy and the family's deep-rooted connection to the Hindi film industry.

Lonavala Farmhouse

The Deol family is also reported to own a sprawling farmhouse in Lonavala, spread across nearly 100 acres. Located a few hours from Mumbai, the property offers a private retreat away from the city's fast-paced lifestyle while remaining easily accessible.

Dharmendra spent a significant amount of time at the farmhouse during the COVID-19 lockdown and frequently shared glimpses of the estate on social media. His posts showcased the property's greenery, open spaces, farming activities, and animals.

The farmhouse is also believed to feature a temperature-controlled swimming pool installed to support Dharmendra's aqua therapy sessions. Through his social media updates, the actor often highlighted his interest in farming, gardening, and rural living, offering fans a glimpse into his life away from the spotlight.

Oshiwara Apartment

Sunny Deol is also reported to own an apartment in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. According to reports, the actor purchased the 1,000 sq ft property for around Rs 2 crore. Oshiwara is a popular residential destination for members of the entertainment industry because of its proximity to film studios, production houses and television hubs.

Although considerably smaller than the Deol family's larger properties in Juhu and Lonavala, the apartment is considered part of Sunny Deol's broader real estate portfolio.



Also Read: 'Kya Professionalism Hai': Sanjeeda Shaikh On Sunny Deol Resuming Ikka Shoot Days After Dharmendra's Death