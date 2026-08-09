Inside <i>Musafir Cafe</i> Star Vedika Pinto's Mumbai Home: Open Kitchen, Piano And Bar Corner

Who was not mesmerised by Musafir Cafe's Sudha, portrayed by Vedika Pinto? From her bubbly personality to her chemistry with Chander Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey, the actress won hearts. Instagram is still filled with reels celebrating the character. While Sudha made viewers fall in love with Mussoorie all over again, Vedika herself lives in bustling Mumbai with her parents, brother, and pet dog. A few months ago, the actress gave Pinkvilla a tour of her cosy family home.

In the house tour, Vedika offered a glimpse into her warm and thoughtfully designed Mumbai residence, which was designed by her father. Here's a look at the different spaces in her home:

The Open Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home, with Vedika revealing that her father intentionally designed it as an open space because cooking and sharing meals are central to their family life. One of her favourite features is a dedicated drawer stocked with an assortment of Chinese sauces and vinegars.

Dining Area and Cultural Decor

The dining area serves multiple purposes and is also where Vedika attends diction and Hindi classes. The cabinets are filled with unique sauces, seasonings, and food items collected during the family's travels around the world. The space also reflects her mixed Punjabi Hindu and Catholic heritage, featuring artwork and statues of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Jesus Christ.

The Lounge and Living Area

The lounge houses a piano gifted by her father when she was five years old. The space is decorated with eclectic artworks, family photographs, and sports trophies, including a restored Lebanese newspaper artwork and the famous "Green Choli" painting. Their pet dog, Benji, is also a constant presence, with his toys scattered around the room.

Bar Area and Games Corner

A lively entertainment hub, this space is frequently used by Vedika and her parents while hosting gatherings. It houses a collection of board games, including a customised Monopoly board titled Vedika's Bollywood Situation, created by a friend. The area also features framed vintage advertising prints from the 1950s and 1960s, collected by her father, who previously worked as an ad filmmaker.

Balcony Terrace

Despite being located on a busy road, the balcony offers a peaceful retreat overlooking lush greenery. The space incorporates Goan-Portuguese influences, including candle stands from Portugal and Venetian masks that honour the family's ancestral roots. It is also Vedika's preferred spot for reading scripts, practicing dance routines, and unwinding.

Personal Space and Media Room

Originally a bedroom, this room has been transformed into Vedika's private sanctuary where she gets ready, rehearses, reads, and watches films. It also houses her personal bookshelf.



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