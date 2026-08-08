Inside <i>Musafir Cafe</i> Star Mahima Makwana's Boho Mumbai Home: Natural Light, Wood Furniture, Customised Lights

Mahima Makwana, aka Preeti from Musafir Cafe, has won many hearts since the romantic drama released on Netflix on July 24, 2026. She plays a mature woman who falls in love with and enters a relationship with her business partner Chander, played by Vikrant Massey, despite knowing that he would never be able to stop loving Sudha, played by Vedika Pinto.

The series has taken the internet by storm as social media users dissect every character, debate who was right or wrong, and are already rewatching the eight-episode drama. While the actor is busy receiving fan mail, here is a short tour of her Mumbai home, which is no less than a serene escape, much like Mark and Nilima Abraham's homestay in Musafir Cafe.

Inside Mahima Mahwana's Mumbai Home

About a year ago, Mahima Makwana invited Mashable India inside her home. She shared that she is not the real owner of the house; according to her, it belongs to her furry baby Paru (Parinda). As soon as you enter the living room, you are surprised by the amount of sunlight it receives.

"When I first came into this house, I just saw a lot of sunlight," the actor shared, recalling her first visit to the property with her mother.

"Before purchasing the house, I knew that I wanted a boho theme. I wanted a lot of wood, I wanted a lot of plants, and I wanted a lot of colour," Mahima said as she began the home tour.

The living room has blackout curtains as well as white sheer curtains, which emphasise natural light without letting harsh sunlight enter the space. She wanted a big, lush plant next to her television. She had this vision before the house was designed, and the team helped her bring it to life exactly as she had imagined.

Her entire house has been punctuated with wooden furniture in various shades of brown. "The biggest challenge in this house, because this space is small and my demand was a lot, I made sure that the furniture was built into the wall and it wasn't movable. No furniture in this house is bought, we have made it everything from scratch," she shared.

There is a lamp right beside the pastel pink sofa. A frame behind it creates a unique contrast. A ladder is placed right beside the front door. It holds many elements, including photos, books, plants, and small decor items.

An orange accent wall stands out in an otherwise pastel-hued space. It features a round mirror with lighting, and a small cabinet is positioned right below it.

This is her second house in Mumbai and is slightly bigger than her first home purchase. Beside this wall is a concealed bar. They got a custom light fixture made to hang right above the wooden dining table. "Just wanted something minimal, yet wanted it to stand out while blending with the boho theme," Mahima added.

Her mother's bedroom has a bay window with textured blinds. She wanted to keep Mahima's awards in her room. A wall with built-in shelves displays all of the actor's awards. There is also an amoeba-shaped mirror because Mahima did not want a regular, boring one. The room has a sofa-cum-bed instead of a bulky bed, which would have occupied most of the space. There is a blue wardrobe with golden handles that ties the entire room together.

Mahima's bedroom has a giant window that brings in plenty of natural light, which is exactly what she wanted. "I was specific about the house, design, and colours," she added. For her bedroom, she wanted blue tones; therefore, she got an accent wall right behind the bed. She also opted for ceiling-height curtains because they make the room appear bigger.

Mahima's room has a mirror with a concealed cabinet behind it. There is also a wooden chest cabinet featuring a textured pattern. Her wardrobe has cane and glass shutters that complement the home's overall aesthetic.

The actor's home is a blend of minimal decor, accent colours, wooden furniture, customised lighting, and thoughtfully hand-picked elements that tie the entire space together.

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